Auburn, AL

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

By Elizabeth White
 3 days ago

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened.

UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

The crash has also resulted in a fuel spill and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) along with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are responding to assist with cleanup and traffic control.

Original:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of an overturned truck along the US 280 westbound past Alabama 147 in Auburn.  The crash involves at least one other truck. We are unsure if there are any injuries.

The crash happened around 9:00 AM Friday. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route as westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being rerouted.

john.w.bales
2d ago

That intersection, where Hwy 147 intersects the West bound lane of US 280, is extremely dangerous. Southbound drivers on 147 routinely run the stop sign causing wrecks. Several west bound trucks have overturned there to avoid T-boning vehicles which have run the stop sign. It has been going on for decades. I know, I lived just past that intersection for 32 years.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

