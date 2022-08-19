ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Addition: Someone in NYC last year bought a lotto ticket worth millions and still hasn't claimed it

By James Ramsay
 3 days ago
Good Friday morning in New York City, where a couple million-dollar-winning lotto tickets sold at local delis are about to expire after a year of going unclaimed. Here's what else is happening:

  • The head of the NYC Hotel Association said yesterday that local hotels are available and willing to put up thousands of migrants who are being bused to the city from Texas.
  • The New York City Department of Investigation has withdrawn its job offer for chief inspector for the NYPD after Charles Guria, the prosecutor who was going to assume the role, was accused by multiple women of inappropriate conduct.
  • An empty 1930s schoolhouse in Barnegat Township on the Jersey Shore — which many people "believe" is haunted — is set to be demolished.
  • Dr. Oz, who owns a lot of houses , has been living at his in-laws' place for ... some reason.
  • A Pennsylvania woman who's been under house arrest for a year and a half for stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot was recently allowed by a judge to leave her home for eight hours to attend a Renaissance Fair .
  • Finland's prime minister was caught on camera dancing at a party and she will not apologize . (She also denies taking drugs at the party.)
  • Garth Brooks has opened a combination honky tonk-police station in downtown Nashville.
  • The new U.S. men's soccer team jerseys for the World Cup are lame .
  • Authorities in New Zealand have apprehended and re-released a seal that wandered into someone's house, "traumatized" the cat, and hung out on the couch for a while.
  • And finally, Let seals lounge:

