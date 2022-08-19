Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Related
13abc.com
Local family’s gift opens new possibilities for Cherry Street Mission Ministries guests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who are experiencing homelessness are often outside in all kinds of weather. While many of us think about donating clothes, there’s another way you can help protect people in the elements. An umbrella may not be the first thing that comes to mind when...
'Two-headed cat' post from Jackson County Animal Shelter gets attention on Facebook
A "two-headed cat" has been striking up conversation since Friday afternoon after a Facebook post from Jackson County Animal Shelter. "Adopt this 2 headed cat and you get a great deal! Only $80!!! Double love," read the post. The cats, named Sour Cream and Onion, are actually sisters who are still in need of a...
sent-trib.com
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
WTOL 11 launches Good Day program
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which Toledo-area school zones see the most speeding tickets?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students across Toledo will return to the classroom this week on a staggered start, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect on your morning commute. "I think the first week will be a lot higher for speeding violations," Sgt. Aaron Riter with the...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
13abc.com
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
13abc.com
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get your old-school movie fix at Maumee's Little Free Blockbuster
MAUMEE, Ohio — Feeling nostalgic for movies that don't come via a stream? Consider making a trip to the Little Free Blockbuster in Maumee. It is located outside at the back of Amity Ink located at 306 Conant Street in Maumee. The mini movie store works just like the...
Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
bgfalconmedia.com
Frank's Automotive in Bowling Green Makes Customers Happy
The sign says Frank’s Automotive, but the business is really about people as evidenced by a recent visit to the North Main Street location. As Wendy Weldon chatted with a visitor, Frank Weldon III talked a customer through the diagnostics done on vehicle. Frank patiently explained everything the technician had done and that no real problem had been found. When the customer asked about what he owed, Frank shrugged his shoulders.
'No questions asked': Toledo to hold gun buyback for gas gift cards
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. The city of Toledo is holding a gun buyback event on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Frederick Douglass Center in central Toledo. The event, which will take place from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOL-TV
Suspect gets away with cash after robbing west Toledo bank on Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the lookout for a person who robbed a bank in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Police say the robbery happened at the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street near Upton Ave. at 11:46 a.m., just before closing time. That’s when police say a...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
13abc.com
“Remembering our Fallen” exhibit to be displayed at Seneca East Local Schools
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Remembering out Fallen” exhibit will soon be on display at Seneca East Local Schools next month. The exhibit will be on display from 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 through 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 13343 US 224 in Attica, Ohio. The exhibit reminds Americans of the sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while fighting for our country.
Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio
Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo
LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man told to stay off school properties after students reported being ‘creeped out’
A Bowling Green man was told to no longer attend events at Bowling Green High School after several students reported being “creeped out” by his presence. Bowling Green police officers were patrolling the BGHS football game on Friday evening when school staff advised there was a suspicious man in the stands. Principal Dan Black told police the 38-year-old man was in the student section of the football stands.
Comments / 4