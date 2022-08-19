ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend

The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11 launches Good Day program

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Frank's Automotive in Bowling Green Makes Customers Happy

The sign says Frank’s Automotive, but the business is really about people as evidenced by a recent visit to the North Main Street location. As Wendy Weldon chatted with a visitor, Frank Weldon III talked a customer through the diagnostics done on vehicle. Frank patiently explained everything the technician had done and that no real problem had been found. When the customer asked about what he owed, Frank shrugged his shoulders.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

“Remembering our Fallen” exhibit to be displayed at Seneca East Local Schools

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Remembering out Fallen” exhibit will soon be on display at Seneca East Local Schools next month. The exhibit will be on display from 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 through 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 13343 US 224 in Attica, Ohio. The exhibit reminds Americans of the sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while fighting for our country.
ATTICA, OH
The Associated Press

Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio

Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo

LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man told to stay off school properties after students reported being ‘creeped out’

A Bowling Green man was told to no longer attend events at Bowling Green High School after several students reported being “creeped out” by his presence. Bowling Green police officers were patrolling the BGHS football game on Friday evening when school staff advised there was a suspicious man in the stands. Principal Dan Black told police the 38-year-old man was in the student section of the football stands.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

