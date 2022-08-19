ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdrb.com

Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man hospitalized after being struck on Broadway in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say that they are investigating a hit-and-run in west Louisville. It happened around 6:30 a.m. when LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of a collision involving a pedestrian at 28th Street and Broadway. That is where the neighborhoods of Parkland and Russell meet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman dies in stabbing on Westport Road, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound. According to an LMPD spokesperson, she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
HODGENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
LOUISVILLE, KY

