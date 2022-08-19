Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Man shot, injured while driving vehicle on I-265 in east Louisville Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man hospitalized after being struck on Broadway in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say that they are investigating a hit-and-run in west Louisville. It happened around 6:30 a.m. when LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of a collision involving a pedestrian at 28th Street and Broadway. That is where the neighborhoods of Parkland and Russell meet.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man shot multiple...
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
wdrb.com
Suspect leads Jeffersontown officers on chase in stolen car Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Jeffersontown police officers located a stolen vehicle while on patrol in the area of Arbor Point Drive. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver rammed into one of the patrol cars and drove off. A pursuit ensued but was eventually terminated near...
wdrb.com
Court documents identify 18-year-old man arrested after Kentucky State Fair chaos
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents identify at least one of the individuals arrested after pandemonium broke out Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair, prompting officials to close the fair earlier than planned. According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Areon Nobles was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m....
wdrb.com
2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
wdrb.com
Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
wdrb.com
Police investigating violent student fight at Bullitt Central HS Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fight on the campus of Bullitt Central High School before Friday's football game. Video circulated on social media shows a violent fight in a wooded area that the school believes is between the football field and transportation garage. At least one boy on the ground was kicked during the fight.
wdrb.com
Update: authorities release ID of 70-year-old who died in motorcycle crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville, according to a news release.
Human remains discovered in Butchertown leads to death investigation, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body discovered in Butchertown has led police to conduct a death investigation. Metro Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Not many details were made available, but police said the...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wdrb.com
Several arrested after 'situation' at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, normal operations scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation." KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and...
