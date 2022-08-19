Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
Free school lunch program comes to an end
SALT LAKE CITY — Many families across the country accessed free school lunch through the National School Lunch Program over the past two years. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that the program is coming to an end. With inflation on the rise, this is another expense...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden School District offers students free meals at eight different locations
OGDEN, Utah — This school year, eight locations within the Ogden School District will offer students meals free of charge. Students who attend Bonneville Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, James Madison Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Odyssey Elementary, Mound Fort Jr. High and George Washington High School can receive meals for free. There are no constraints around who can and cannot get free meals.
KSLTV
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
University of Utah sees high interest in program housing students with alumni
Students return to class at the University of Utah Monday, but some are still scrambling to find campus housing in time.
Utah homeowners find goats on roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
kslnewsradio.com
Major Brent Taylor Foundation searching for large stolen flag
OGDEN, Utah — The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is asking for help finding a stolen flag. “My first reaction was, who did this? Like, who hates us? Who hates America? Who stole our flag?” said Major Brent Taylor Foundation founder and director Jennie Taylor. The flag is giant,...
upr.org
Northern Utah group ‘Hearts to Hands’ gives out food, supplies to those in need
Hearts to Hands, a group working out of Cache County, is bringing help to those in need by providing food and supplies to unsheltered people in the Logan, Salt Lake, and Ogden areas. Hearts to Hands was first formed about a year ago by CoriAnn Crockett, her two sons, and...
ksl.com
What Mitt Romney says is his most rewarding professional experience
SALT LAKE CITY — A highly successful businessman, governor of Massachusetts and Republican presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says his most rewarding professional experience was heading the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. "I say that not because it was the most famous of the events or the...
ksl.com
Do Utah and the West need more passenger trains? These groups make the argument
OGDEN — When it comes to interstate passenger trains, Utah doesn't have a ton of options. Amtrak's California Zephyr cuts through Provo and Salt Lake City, as well as Helper and Green River on its way from Chicago to San Francisco. The Rocky Mountaineer, meanwhile, offers a scenic trip from Moab to Denver.
New Utah prison in ‘crisis’ as software keeping medication from inmates
Problems moving to a new medical records system have caused thousands of Utah State Prison inmates to go without medications, administrators told families on Sunday.
deseret.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?
Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
ksl.com
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
QSR Web
Chip Cookies gears up for national expansion
Provo, Utah-based Chip Cookies, a gourmet cookie delivery company, plans to expand across the country through franchising, according to a press release. The brand has 10 locations in Utah and Idaho and aims to have 500 open nationwide within the next five years. "It's crazy to think that my late-night...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
ABC 4
Finding strength and comfort during times of heavy grief
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Everyopne experiences loss differently and grieves in their own way, but New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright, has learned from his own life and from counseling others, that there are some key principals to regaining your footing and finding tranquility after a devastating loss. That’s the focus of Wright’s book, “Until You Find Strength: A Message opf Comfort for When Your Grief Feels Too Heavy.”
6 inviting homes in Salt Lake City
Atop a slope at the edge of the Wasatch range, this five-bedroom home offers mountain views and access to Neff Canyon Trail. The 2017 eco-friendly house has a vaulted main space with steel beams, concrete floors, a gas fireplace, and a wall of windows; a chef's kitchen with Poliform cabinetry; a primary suite with glass sliders opening to a private balcony; and a kids' bedroom with a climbing wall.
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
thelastamericanvagabond.com
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape
The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
KSLTV
Two Utahns face additional charges for stealing an ‘escape hood’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents allege that two Utah men stole an “escape hood” while illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6. Brady Knowlton, 41, of St. George, and Gary Wilson of the Salt Lake City area are facing additional charges of theft of government property while in the Capitol building, according to court documents.
In deeply Mormon Utah, a push to require clergy report abuse
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Survivors and faith leaders rallied Friday at the Utah State Capitol to demand change to a state law that exempts religious leaders from requirements that they report child sexual abuse brought to their attention in spiritual confessions. “If we as a people,...
