Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Free school lunch program comes to an end

SALT LAKE CITY — Many families across the country accessed free school lunch through the National School Lunch Program over the past two years. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that the program is coming to an end. With inflation on the rise, this is another expense...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden School District offers students free meals at eight different locations

OGDEN, Utah — This school year, eight locations within the Ogden School District will offer students meals free of charge. Students who attend Bonneville Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, James Madison Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Odyssey Elementary, Mound Fort Jr. High and George Washington High School can receive meals for free. There are no constraints around who can and cannot get free meals.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
TOOELE, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
Boston 25 News WFXT

Utah homeowners find goats on roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Major Brent Taylor Foundation searching for large stolen flag

OGDEN, Utah — The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is asking for help finding a stolen flag. “My first reaction was, who did this? Like, who hates us? Who hates America? Who stole our flag?” said Major Brent Taylor Foundation founder and director Jennie Taylor. The flag is giant,...
OGDEN, UT
deseret.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?

Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them

SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
UTAH STATE
QSR Web

Chip Cookies gears up for national expansion

Provo, Utah-based Chip Cookies, a gourmet cookie delivery company, plans to expand across the country through franchising, according to a press release. The brand has 10 locations in Utah and Idaho and aims to have 500 open nationwide within the next five years. "It's crazy to think that my late-night...
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Finding strength and comfort during times of heavy grief

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Everyopne experiences loss differently and grieves in their own way, but New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright, has learned from his own life and from counseling others, that there are some key principals to regaining your footing and finding tranquility after a devastating loss. That’s the focus of Wright’s book, “Until You Find Strength: A Message opf Comfort for When Your Grief Feels Too Heavy.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Week

6 inviting homes in Salt Lake City

Atop a slope at the edge of the Wasatch range, this five-bedroom home offers mountain views and access to Neff Canyon Trail. The 2017 eco-friendly house has a vaulted main space with steel beams, concrete floors, a gas fireplace, and a wall of windows; a chef's kitchen with Poliform cabinetry; a primary suite with glass sliders opening to a private balcony; and a kids' bedroom with a climbing wall.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
TOOELE, UT
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape

The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

