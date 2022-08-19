A Jamestown man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a complaint of an unwanted person Friday morning in the Village of Panama. Deputies arrived on scene at East Main Street shortly before 6:45 AM and saw a male, later identified as 28-year-old Steven Schrecengost, who was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection. Schrecengost fled into a wooded area, and a Sheriff's K-9 was deployed into the area. A short time later, deputies received a call indicating that a male who matched Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street. Deputies, with assistance from State Police, found him hiding in a utility room. Schrecengost was taken into custody and turned over to the Jamestown Police Department.

PANAMA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO