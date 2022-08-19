Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wesb.com
Olean Inmate of Potter County Arrested on Warrant
An Olean man and inmate of the Potter County Jail was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Austin K. App on an active bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
cnyhomepage.com
Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer
FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Friendship man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with multiple victims. Police say he exited the house and retrieved a gun and started firing in close proximity of the victims. He then took a sledgehammer and caused damage to a vehicle.
wesb.com
Kane Couple Faces Drugs, Weapons Charges
A Kane couple are facing drugs and weapons charges. Kane Police and the Pennsylvania State Police served a search warrant on a residence in Kane on July 27th, where Paul McMahon and Marilyn McMahon were found to be in possession of stolen firearms, stolen crossbows, a large amount of fentanyl and heroin, multiple controlled substances, marijuana, and drug packaging and paraphernalia.
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
North County Law Enforcement Bust ATV Rider Following Police Pursuit
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old is accused of fleeing police on an ATV in northern Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police reports the arrest of Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez, who was allegedly observed by officers driving his ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last week on Tuesday, August 16.
wesb.com
Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony
A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
chautauquatoday.com
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested After Search in Panama
A Jamestown man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a complaint of an unwanted person Friday morning in the Village of Panama. Deputies arrived on scene at East Main Street shortly before 6:45 AM and saw a male, later identified as 28-year-old Steven Schrecengost, who was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection. Schrecengost fled into a wooded area, and a Sheriff's K-9 was deployed into the area. A short time later, deputies received a call indicating that a male who matched Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street. Deputies, with assistance from State Police, found him hiding in a utility room. Schrecengost was taken into custody and turned over to the Jamestown Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with Assault
A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
wesb.com
Warrant Issued for Bradford Man
The Bradford man who was issued a warrant for failure to appear has been apprehended. According to City Police, 30 year old Todd William Hale, was seen in the 100 block of West Washington St. Officers knew Hale to have an active bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing and took Hale into custody without incident.
wesb.com
Spencerport Man Charged After Running over Pedestrian in Kiwanis Brawl
A Spencerport NY man was charged after multiple pedestrians where reportedly struck by a vehicle in Kiwanis Court late Friday night. Bradford Police charged Joseph Andrew Weaver with five counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangerment. The charges...
yourdailylocal.com
PSP Investigating After Brake Line Cut on Woman’s Vehicle
BROKENSTRAW TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in Brokenstraw Township where a brake line was intentionally cut. Troopers responded to Edgewood Drive in Brokenstraw after a 24-year-old Columbus woman reported that sometime between 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 11 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
wrfalp.com
City to Hold Public Forum Following Fatal Shooting on Prendergast Avenue
One person was killed and one injured in a targeted drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Prendergast. 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez was pronounced dead at the scene with the other victim being transported to UPMC Chautauqua before being flown to Hamot Medical Center for treatment.
wnynewsnow.com
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer
The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
explore venango
Man Seriously Injured in Forest County Crash
Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County, toward the roadway’s intersection with Back Street. Lamoreaux attempted to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and lost control of his 2016...
Comments / 0