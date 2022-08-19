Read full article on original website
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
wesb.com
NYS Eases School COVID Restrictions
Saying we’re in a “different situation,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the rollback of a number of COVID-related restrictions for the new school year. “The big news is no more quaratining. No more test to stay and the days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tested positive, those days are over.”
therecord-online.com
State health officials urge unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get polio vaccine
HARRISBURG, PA – With reports of a resurgence of polio in New York, Pennsylvania state officials are encouraging unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine. Symptoms of the Polio virus are flu-like and include sore throat, fever, nausea and stomach pain. A portion of those who contract the virus develop more serious symptoms such as paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pennsylvania Ramps Up Labor & Industry Enforcement
To better respond to and prevent labor law violations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (DOL). The memorandum is an effort to share information regarding violations of labor and workers' compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments.
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
Medical marijuana patients; concert reviews; Little League updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 82; Low: 67. Thunderstorms. Store shooting: The Walmart store in Swatara Township closed early yesterday after a shooting involving two people who know each other, police say. Shoppers said they abandoned their carts and started running. Medical marijuana: A court has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many...
USDA Invests $7 Million To Help Farmers With Climate Change
Currently, farmers are presented with a change in climate and growth conditions; the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture addressed this problem resulting in a reward from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).
philasun.com
Pennsylvania releases new app connecting students and families experiencing homelessness with resources
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced the creation of Finding Your Way in PA, a Pennsylvania-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources. “It is critically important that we remove...
In rural Pennsylvania, a filling is needed in access to rural oral care
(The Center Square) – A dentist shortage in rural Pennsylvania has been a consequence of population loss, how dental students get chosen, and the differences between dentists and other medical workers. Advocates view the problems of dental health access as similar to mental health access. “Just from a provider...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Drug Court
Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County
A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
phl17.com
Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
abc27.com
How to get a hearing aid in Pa. without a prescription
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans will soon have access to hearing aids, without the need of a prescription, starting in the fall of 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule that will create a new class of hearing aids that do not require a medical examination, prescription, or any evaluation for that matter.
Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail
DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Fish and Boat Commission OKs fishing license fee hike, but there’s a catch
In a special meeting Thursday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave final approval to a hike in the prices of fishing licenses and other licenses and permits. Final approval normally would mean the proposed action has become law and, in this instance, the commission would begin...
