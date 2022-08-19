Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls CPS on mother after she requested a mental health evaluation for her daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
HISD makes food pantries more accessible to local communities
HOUSTON – This year, food pantries at Houston ISD schools have grown and have become more accessible to the local communities. “Sometimes they (students) do come in and they’re like, ‘We don’t have anything to eat at home. I only had the snack that you gave me,’” said Diana Paca, an HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County releases its proposed budget for the new fiscal year; See it here
HOUSTON – The Office of Management and Budget released its proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 on Monday. The proposed budget, which covers the period from Oct. 1, 2022, until Sept. 30, 2023, includes a $2.24 billion operating budget for the General Fund and $137 million operating budget for the Flood Control District.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area leaders join ‘Safe Walk Home Northside’ program to kick off HISD school year
HOUSTON – As Houston ISD schools begin the school year, the “Safe Walk Home Northside” program continued its mission of making the community safe for students who walk to and from school. Program volunteers hosted Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Representative Christina Morales, Commissioner...
Click2Houston.com
Thunderstorms prompt ground stops at Bush, Hobby airports, officials say
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Houston’s two airports due to the weather. Thunderstorms have caused the stops at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, according to the Federal Aviation System (FAA). They are expected to last until at least 5:15 p.m. Several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Inflation reduction act may not help inflation, research says
Democrats have been touting last week’s passing of the “Inflation Reduction Act” as a big win for President Biden. There were many elements of the bill that in fact are positive for large sections of the American public and could help improve the Biden administration’s popularity, but inflation may not be one of those improvements for some time.
Click2Houston.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Healthy sleep habits for students and why they matter
HOUSTON – As the majority of kids in our area are back in school, sleep schedules are no doubt a major part of this year’s routine. A local pediatrician explains the best way to teach your kids healthy sleep schedules (and why today is as good a time as any to start).
Click2Houston.com
New class at HISD’s Sharpstown International School helps students with emotional support
HOUSTON – As Houston ISD returns to school, Sharpstown International School has started a new class to help support students emotionally. “We all know that there’s more to learning than what you do in the classroom. How things are going? How you’re feeling? Those components outside of school,” said Principal Luis Landa.
Click2Houston.com
Corpus Christi attorney arrested, accused of smuggling
A Corpus Christi attorney was arrested over the weekend and accused of smuggling four men from Mexico. According to an offense report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested near the town of Brackettville on Aug. 13 and spent a week in jail. The arrest involved a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Families say they have to deal with brown, smelly water in new Conroe neighborhood
CONROE, Texas – When you buy a new home, you normally expect to have working electricity and running, clean water. For some residents in the Deer Trail Estates in Conroe, they say they saw water issues the first day they moved in. “We never had a reliable water source,”...
Click2Houston.com
Back 2 School: Cy-Fair ISD opens McGowen Elementary School
CYPRESS, Texas – Cy-Fair ISD is experiencing significant growth, making it the third largest district in Texas with 118,000 students. Most of those students are headed back to class for the first day of school. The district is opening a new elementary school, McGown, to help with the growth....
Click2Houston.com
Local Texas Teacher Named Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year
HOUSTON – Shanekia Hall, is a Kindergarten Teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School in Spring, for as long as she remembers she has wanted to teach. She lost her parents early. At two her father died. Three years later, Shanekia’s mother passed after suffering an aneurism. Shanekia credits her teachers for inspiring her to success as a young woman and becoming a teacher herself is a way she says she can pay it forward.
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision
NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Tigre, a pup who speaks Español
¡Hola! Les presento a Tigre, un cachorro que responde comandos en español! (Hi! Let me introduce you to Tigre, a pup who responds to commands in Spanish.) Tigre returned to the Houston Humane Society after a well-deserved vacation at PetSuites Missouri City, where he learned tricks such as sit, lay down, and stay.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
Click2Houston.com
2 people injured in Webster apartment fire, HCFMO says; Crews work to battle the flames
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – Fire officials say two individuals have been taken to the hospital after an apartment complex caught on fire in southeast Harris County Saturday afternoon. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out in the 2800 block of west Bay Area Boulevard....
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
School lunches amid inflation: This is how to build healthy meals for your kids as grocery prices soar
HOUSTON – If you’re stumped on how to make school lunches that are healthy and cost-effective as the nation grapples with inflation, expert Courtney Cary, senior registered dietitian in the Department of Medicine – Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine, has got you. Ad. Cary...
Click2Houston.com
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Comments / 0