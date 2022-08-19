HOUSTON – Shanekia Hall, is a Kindergarten Teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School in Spring, for as long as she remembers she has wanted to teach. She lost her parents early. At two her father died. Three years later, Shanekia’s mother passed after suffering an aneurism. Shanekia credits her teachers for inspiring her to success as a young woman and becoming a teacher herself is a way she says she can pay it forward.

SPRING, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO