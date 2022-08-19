ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

HISD makes food pantries more accessible to local communities

HOUSTON – This year, food pantries at Houston ISD schools have grown and have become more accessible to the local communities. “Sometimes they (students) do come in and they’re like, ‘We don’t have anything to eat at home. I only had the snack that you gave me,’” said Diana Paca, an HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thunderstorms prompt ground stops at Bush, Hobby airports, officials say

HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Houston’s two airports due to the weather. Thunderstorms have caused the stops at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, according to the Federal Aviation System (FAA). They are expected to last until at least 5:15 p.m. Several...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Vaccines
Harris County, TX
Health
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Inflation reduction act may not help inflation, research says

Democrats have been touting last week’s passing of the “Inflation Reduction Act” as a big win for President Biden. There were many elements of the bill that in fact are positive for large sections of the American public and could help improve the Biden administration’s popularity, but inflation may not be one of those improvements for some time.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Corpus Christi attorney arrested, accused of smuggling

A Corpus Christi attorney was arrested over the weekend and accused of smuggling four men from Mexico. According to an offense report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested near the town of Brackettville on Aug. 13 and spent a week in jail. The arrest involved a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Houston Health Department#Hhd
Click2Houston.com

Back 2 School: Cy-Fair ISD opens McGowen Elementary School

CYPRESS, Texas – Cy-Fair ISD is experiencing significant growth, making it the third largest district in Texas with 118,000 students. Most of those students are headed back to class for the first day of school. The district is opening a new elementary school, McGown, to help with the growth....
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local Texas Teacher Named Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year

HOUSTON – Shanekia Hall, is a Kindergarten Teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School in Spring, for as long as she remembers she has wanted to teach. She lost her parents early. At two her father died. Three years later, Shanekia’s mother passed after suffering an aneurism. Shanekia credits her teachers for inspiring her to success as a young woman and becoming a teacher herself is a way she says she can pay it forward.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision

NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Tigre, a pup who speaks Español

¡Hola! Les presento a Tigre, un cachorro que responde comandos en español! (Hi! Let me introduce you to Tigre, a pup who responds to commands in Spanish.) Tigre returned to the Houston Humane Society after a well-deserved vacation at PetSuites Missouri City, where he learned tricks such as sit, lay down, and stay.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy