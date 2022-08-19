ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WBD CEO David Zaslav Congratulates Staff Ahead Of ‘House Of The Dragon’ Premiere: “Next Big Cultural Moment”; HBO’s Largest Campaign Ever Reached 130M People

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGRVH_0hNTu6Kr00

EXCLUSIVE: In an email to staffers this morning, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav congratulated the HBO team and the overall conglom on what looks to be a fantastic weekend for both the linear channel and HBO Max in the premiere of the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon .

Not only was this the biggest marketing campaign in HBO’s history, reaching 130M people in the U.S. for the $200M production, but the CEO points out that the endeavor exemplified a revived studio that is “committed to building one team with one mission.” We’ve heard from sources that the House of the Dragon marketing campaign indeed is bigger than anything that HBO ever pushed, including the second season of Euphoria and the final season of Game of Thrones, which averaged 44.2M per episode domestically. Talk about growing a franchise: When GoT premiered in 2011, its first episode drew 4.3M viewers.

‘House Of The Dragon’ World Premiere Red Carpet Photos

In regards to HBO viewing records and what House of the Dragon is up against, Euphoria Season 2 episodes averaged 16.3 million viewers each across all platforms, making it the best performance of a season for any HBO series other than Thrones since 2004. Viewership for the Season 2 premiere for the Zendaya-led show climbed to 19 million total viewers in the U.S. by February 28.

“It has also been exciting to see teams across the company work collaboratively with the HBO team in what has been an unprecedented cross-promotional campaign,” said Zaslav, “And we’ve done all of this in just a few short months, clearly showing what we can accomplish when our networks, streaming platforms, digital and social channels, all work collectively in support of one shared priority.”

The Warner Bros Discovery empire’s concerted promotional effort that Zaslav speaks of is one reminiscent of Comcast — which pushes its Universal tentpoles throughout all of the corporation’s ancillary tentacles — from Xfinity cable to airing spots during NBC shows.

‘House Of The Dragon’ Showrunners On Sealing The Deal With George R.R. Martin & Respecting The Legacy – Hero Nation Podcast

House of the Dragon ads, per iSpot, aired across the WB Discovery universe including TBS (20.9%), Discovery (9.1%), TNT (7.7%), CNN (7.4%) and Food Network (6.6%). The advertising stat org says that the series repped 99.1% of the HBO’s promo TV ad impressions since July 20. Those shows that ran HOTD ads included re-runs of The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Young Sheldon, as well as Dr. Phil and Expedition Unknown, per iSpot. There have even been bottom-of-the-screen pop-up ads running during HGTV programming.

Here is Zaslav’s memo below:

All,

One of the strengths of the new Warner Bros. Discovery is our unparalleled ability to connect with fans around the world through our exceptional and diverse storytelling, our trusted, quality brands, our world-class creative leadership, the broad reach of our global platforms, and, most importantly, the incredible contributions of our people. It is amazing to witness what this company can accomplish, fueled by your collective creativity, inspiration, and enthusiasm. We truly are stronger together.

There is no better example of what distinguishes this great company than the extraordinary effort that has gone into Sunday’s highly anticipated global premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon .

Casey, Francesca, Janet, Glenn, Zach, and the entire HBO team have shepherded what looks to be the next big cultural moment. I had a chance to watch the premiere in Los Angeles with Casey and the team and was blown away by the quality of the production, richness of the story, and power of the action. It is something we should all be really proud of, and we cannot wait to share it with audiences worldwide.

This was the largest marketing campaign in HBO’s history – we reached nearly 130 million people in the U.S. alone. It has also been exciting to see teams across the company work collaboratively with the HBO team in what has been an unprecedented cross-promotional campaign. And we’ve done all of this in just a few short months, clearly showing what we can accomplish when our networks, streaming platforms, digital and social channels, all work collectively in support of one shared priority. We can really move the needle and I can’t wait to see what we will do on future campaigns when we harness the full reach and unique opportunities we bring to the table.

We are committed to building one team with one mission – the third of three strategic priorities I highlighted in our recent earnings call – and the efforts in support of the launch of House of the Dragon are a great indication of how strong we are and what we can do when we work together. Thanks to everyone who contributed. Congratulations to the outstanding HBO team. We look forward to the start of this exciting new adventure, and to thrilling fans with the kind of buzzworthy cultural moments the Targaryen family is sure to deliver. Enjoy the weekend and hope you tune in on Sunday!

David

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ioane ‘John’ King Dies: Costar Of ‘Spartacus’ TV Series On Starz Was 49

Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the prominent cast members of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died at age 49 of adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs. He announced his condition in January. No information on where he died was available. The New Zealand actor played gladiator “Rhaskos” in the series. Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. “On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra. But with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. I remember John most fondly for his...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Olivia Newton John
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Marketing Campaign#Advertising#Wbd#House#The House Of The Dragon
The Independent

HBO subscribers frustrated after House of the Dragon premiere crashes app for thousands

Thousands of HBO Max subscribers were left frustrated on Sunday night (21 August) when the app crashed on Fire TV devices.The hugely anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off debuted on HBO in the US, arriving simultaneously on HBO Max. In the UK, the series is available to stream on Sky and NOW.However, shortly after the series was made available, a number of fans shared on Twitter that the app had crashed and left them unable to watch.It is presumed that the technical malfunction is related to the high volume of users attempting to stream the premiere.However, in a statement, HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge

There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
TV SERIES
Vibe

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Gets Renewed For Third Season, Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

With the season two premiere for Power Book III: Raising Kanan around the corner, STARZ confirms the hit drama has been renewed for a third season. The news was announced during the 2022 Summer Television Critics Association presentation. “Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of ‘Raising Kanan’ to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ in a statement. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Rings of Power’ Producers Aren’t Concerned About That Other Fantasy Drama On HBO — TCA

The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promise their fantasy drama for Prime Video will feature all new stories and is not “a reboot or a retread” of what J.R.R. Tolkien fans saw in the movies. “This is a new story for most who are going to be watching it. We weren’t interested in a nostalgia play,” showrunner Patrick McKay said Friday at the TCA summer press tour. “We felt that this show had to earn its place on the start, rise or fall on its own merits. There are different stories that you’ve seen before.” “This is...
TV SERIES
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO’s Largest Marketing Push Ever Valued At $100M+ Tentpole Proportions

EXCLUSIVE: For all the noise about David Zaslav’s quest to find $3 billion in cost-saving initiatives at the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery, what remains important to the new CEO is to spend on content where those dollars pay off. And where is that? Why, on the launch of HBO’s near $200M Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, premiering this Sunday on both the linear pay-TV channel and streaming service HBO Max. Sources inform Deadline that HBO’s biggest marketing campaign ever is valued at over $100M in media spend (that’s a combo of ad spot value and hard...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bill Maher And Guests Point The Finger At ‘Us’ In Friday’s ‘Real Time’ On HBO

The cartoon character Pogo by Walt Kelly is best remembered for his line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That sentiment was the underlying theme of Bill Maher’s Real Time on Friday, as the comedian and his guests explored the various ways that America remains divided, often by our own hand. B.J. Novak of The Office was up first. His new film comedy, Vengeance, has undertones of the social struggles that divide America. Maher played up that angle, asking about the red state/blue state divide and how it’s possible to love those who don’t share your views. What’s separating us,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy