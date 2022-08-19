ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks’ Brook Lopez gets engaged to girlfriend in adorable Disney World proposal

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 3 days ago

Brook Lopez and his longtime girlfriend, Hailee Strickland, are about to enter a whole new world: marriage.

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks center popped the question at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where he got down on one knee at the Animal Kingdom theme park.

Lopez, whose passion for the House of Mouse has long been documented , proposed in front of the Animal Kingdom’s famed Tree of Life, exactly 13 years after the couple first crossed paths at the park, according to ESPN .

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez proposed to longtime girlfriend Hailee Strickland this week at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park.
David Roark / Disney
Brook Lopez popped the question in front of Animal Kingdom’s famed Tree of Life.
David Roark / Disney
Brook Lopez catches a pass during a Bucks-Nets game in May 2021.
AP
Brook Lopez celebrates with the Larry O’Brien trophy during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Victory Parade in July 2021.
Getty Images

In the sweet engagement snaps, the 34-year-old Lopez can be seen presenting a ring to Strickland, who later paired her white dress with a pair of bridal-inspired Minnie Mouse ears.

It’s been a wild year for Lopez, who claimed his first NBA title in 2021 with the Bucks. The seven-foot athlete — nicknamed “Splash Mountain,” a famous Disney Parks attraction — has been part of the Milwaukee organization since 2018 following previous stops with the Lakers and Nets.

Lopez’s twin brother Robin is also in the NBA and signed with the Cavaliers last month.

