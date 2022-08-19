Why Lions are a strong bet to overachieve in 2022: High-upside picks, healthy roster, Dan Campbell aggression

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
Lions Players Comment on Practicing Without Coaches
Detroit players directed their own practice Monday as the preseason entered its final week.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones: Leads scoring drive Friday
Jones completed four of eight passes for 61 yards and gained seven yards on his only carry in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The second-year quarterback handled the first three possessions for the Patriots before calling it a night, and while Jones didn't post noteworthy numbers, he did lead the offense on an 81-yard drive that culminated in a Ty Montgomery TD plunge. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Jones will likely see a little more action to prepare for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Eagles 53-man roster projection: Where does Jalen Reagor fit in crowded picture at WR? Who plays safety?
In just a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to finalize their 53-man roster and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Philadelphia has a talented roster, yet there are still spots on this squad that are up for grabs. The second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns added...
CBS Sports
Saints punter hit with 'random' drug test request by NFL after unleashing 81-yarder in preseason win
For Week 2 of the preseason, the most impressive punt of the weekend definitely went to Blake Gillikin, who smashed an 81-yard punt during New Orleans' 20-10 loss to Green Bay on Friday night. Apparently, someone at NFL headquarters took notice of Gilikin's monstrous punt, because less than 36 hours...
Rookie Fit Preview: Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have added a plethora of new talent alongside budding star Cade Cunningham.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Returns from undisclosed injury
Davis (undisclosed) returned from a minor injury to record six carries for 18 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Cardinals. Davis suffered an undisclosed injury during practice earlier this week, but his availability in an exhibition game proves he is over what ailed him. The veteran journeyman's presence in Sunday's contest also proves how dire the situation at running back could be in Baltimore to start the season, with both J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) at risk of not being ready for Week 1. The 29-year-old may find himself in another advantageous starting situation -- similar to his time in Atlanta to begin last season -- and he did receive the first carry out of any of the remaining healthy backs. The younger and more-explosive Justice Hill (one carry for eight yards) also could get in the mix for snaps should either of Dobbins or Edwards miss time during the regular season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Optioned to Triple-A
Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. Pepiot started Sunday against the Marlins and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win. In spite of his quality start, the right-hander will head to the minors after Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list. Although Clayton Kershaw (back) is over a week away from returning, the Dodgers will likely roll with a five-man rotation for now since Dustin May is back in action.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homers in loss
McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. McCarthy started an eighth-inning rally with a solo blast, which presaged two more runs that brought Arizona within one run. However, the bullpen didn't give the team a chance the following inning, giving up eight runs in the top of the ninth. This was McCarthy's first home run since being recalled in July, and the outfielder has put together a sustained stretch of hitting since then. McCarthy is slashing .308/.368/.423 over 32 contests. He's had initial bursts after being recalled previously, but those streaks didn't last as long as this current one.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Throws side session
Matz (knee) threw 30 pitches during a low-intensity side session this weekend, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Although Matz didn't throw with much intensity over the weekend, he apparently felt good afterward since he'll throw another bullpen session Wednesday. It's not yet clear when the southpaw will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he's trended in the right direction over the last few weeks.
CBS Sports
Steelers sign former Ravens, Rams, Packers OT after O-line's shaky showing in second preseason game
It was generally assumed that the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line would be better in 2022 than it was in 2021. While that may still be the case, the unit is not off to a promising start, which prompted new general manager Omar Khan to make a few changes after watching the Steelers' line struggle during their second preseason game, a 16-15 win over the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Joel Payamps: Joins major-league roster
Payamps was activated by the Athletics on Monday. Payamps was claimed off waivers by Oakland on Saturday, and he'll join the major-league roster after Austin Pruitt was designated for assignment Monday. Payamps made 29 relief appearances for the Royals earlier in the season and posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 42.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
