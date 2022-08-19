ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
Larry Brown Sports

Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement

Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.
The Independent

UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list

The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 Results: Usman vs. Edwards 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 278 results for the Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 278 Twitter updates from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will square off against Leon...
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
mmanews.com

Archives: UFC Fighter Rips His Nutsack in Half (2018)

On this day four years ago, we ran quite the gruesome story about a UFC fighter and his scrotum. UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is one of the most differing personalities on the entire roster. He has made headlines in the past for some controversial political views and has also stood out as one of the most charitable fighters in the promotion.
