ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Ronin Hackers Converted Some Stolen Ether to Bitcoin: SlowMist Researcher

A researcher at security firm SlowMist has stated that the attackers behind this year’s $625 million Ronin bridge exploit converted part of their stolen funds from ether (ETH) to bitcoin (BTC) and used sanctioned privacy mixers to mask their identities further. The March exploit affected Ronin validator nodes for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report

The hackers used Ren Protocol and several centralized crypto exchanges to move the funds to the bitcoin blockchain. Ronin hackers have transferred the stolen assets from Ethereum to the Bitcoin network, according to new findings by blockchain investigator and developer ₿liteZero. Recall that after the Ronin bridge hack in...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Ronin bridge Hackers used ChipMixer to launder over $73M of stolen funds

An on-chain investigation by SlowMists reveals that the privacy protocol ChipMixer was used by Ronin bridge hackers (the Lazarus Group) to launder 3,460 BTC ( $73.2 million as per press time). In a mid-year report by blockchain security firm, SlowMist, an on-chain investigation of the Ronin hack was conducted, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
forkast.news

Ronin hackers converted stolen ETH to BTC using sanctioned mixers: report

The hackers responsible for stealing US$610 million worth of crypto from Axie Infinity’s Ronin bridge back in March have since transferred most funds from ETH into BTC using renBTC and privacy tools like Blender, ChipMixer, and TornadoCash, according to a report. Fast facts. The majority of the stolen funds,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cryptocurrency#Web3#Coinspaid#Defi#Ethereum
TechRadar

Bitcoin ATM bug let thieves siphon off crypto withdrawals

A security vulnerability in a series of bitcoin ATM machines allowed cybercriminals to steal valuable tokens from users, it has been revealed. In an announcement, General Bytes, the maker of the ATMs in question, said that unknown threat actors discovered a zero-day vulnerability in the devices and used it to siphon cryptocurrencies from user accounts.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin ATM Company Targeted by Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Bug: Report

Bad actors have reportedly compromised the servers of a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM manufacturer, enabling them to redirect crypto assets to their own wallets. According to a new report by BleepingComputer, crypto ATMs owned by General Bytes have been exploited by hackers who remotely created an admin user account for the company’s Crypto Application Server (CAS).
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

Scams and Cryptocurrency Can Go Hand in Hand

Cryptocurrency is being more commonly used in scams and fraud. Crypto is untraceable and readily available. New methods of protection are needed for consumers. When one of our students told us they were going to drop out of college in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time we’d heard of someone ending their studies prematurely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
CoinTelegraph

Hackers exploit zero-day bug to steal from General Bytes Bitcoin ATMs

Bitcoin ATM manufacturer General Bytes had its servers compromised via a zero-day attack on Thursday that enabled hackers to make themselves the default administrators and modify settings so that all funds would be transferred to their wallet address. The amount of funds stolen and the number of ATMs compromised have...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy