CoinDesk
Ronin Hackers Converted Some Stolen Ether to Bitcoin: SlowMist Researcher
A researcher at security firm SlowMist has stated that the attackers behind this year’s $625 million Ronin bridge exploit converted part of their stolen funds from ether (ETH) to bitcoin (BTC) and used sanctioned privacy mixers to mask their identities further. The March exploit affected Ronin validator nodes for...
cryptopotato.com
Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report
The hackers used Ren Protocol and several centralized crypto exchanges to move the funds to the bitcoin blockchain. Ronin hackers have transferred the stolen assets from Ethereum to the Bitcoin network, according to new findings by blockchain investigator and developer ₿liteZero. Recall that after the Ronin bridge hack in...
cryptoslate.com
Ronin bridge Hackers used ChipMixer to launder over $73M of stolen funds
An on-chain investigation by SlowMists reveals that the privacy protocol ChipMixer was used by Ronin bridge hackers (the Lazarus Group) to launder 3,460 BTC ( $73.2 million as per press time). In a mid-year report by blockchain security firm, SlowMist, an on-chain investigation of the Ronin hack was conducted, and...
forkast.news
Ronin hackers converted stolen ETH to BTC using sanctioned mixers: report
The hackers responsible for stealing US$610 million worth of crypto from Axie Infinity’s Ronin bridge back in March have since transferred most funds from ETH into BTC using renBTC and privacy tools like Blender, ChipMixer, and TornadoCash, according to a report. Fast facts. The majority of the stolen funds,...
Bitcoin ATM bug let thieves siphon off crypto withdrawals
A security vulnerability in a series of bitcoin ATM machines allowed cybercriminals to steal valuable tokens from users, it has been revealed. In an announcement, General Bytes, the maker of the ATMs in question, said that unknown threat actors discovered a zero-day vulnerability in the devices and used it to siphon cryptocurrencies from user accounts.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin ATM Company Targeted by Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Bug: Report
Bad actors have reportedly compromised the servers of a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM manufacturer, enabling them to redirect crypto assets to their own wallets. According to a new report by BleepingComputer, crypto ATMs owned by General Bytes have been exploited by hackers who remotely created an admin user account for the company’s Crypto Application Server (CAS).
psychologytoday.com
Scams and Cryptocurrency Can Go Hand in Hand
Cryptocurrency is being more commonly used in scams and fraud. Crypto is untraceable and readily available. New methods of protection are needed for consumers. When one of our students told us they were going to drop out of college in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time we’d heard of someone ending their studies prematurely.
pymnts.com
Debit Card Fraud Spotlights FinTech Need for New ‘Money In’ Approach
Payments fraud is not just a matter of end user vulnerability — the unwitting consumer who clicks on a link or the authorized push payment that disappears into the proverbial ether after a fraudster impersonates a family member or friend via text message. Payments fraud is not simply a...
CoinTelegraph
Hackers exploit zero-day bug to steal from General Bytes Bitcoin ATMs
Bitcoin ATM manufacturer General Bytes had its servers compromised via a zero-day attack on Thursday that enabled hackers to make themselves the default administrators and modify settings so that all funds would be transferred to their wallet address. The amount of funds stolen and the number of ATMs compromised have...
