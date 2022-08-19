ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Rio,’ the 203-Foot Superyacht That Brings a Riot of Carnival Color to the High Seas

By Julia Zaltzman
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uKAB_0hNTrrBm00

Superyachts make the best party venues, especially when their design is inspired by a Brazilian city famous for fiestas. Delivered by CRN earlier this year, Rio brings a riot of carnival color to the ocean and a 1,200-sq. ft. foredeck ripe for dancing the night away. Paired with a dedicated owner’s deck, two VIP suites and a beach club with hammam, it’s a boat to “party, karamu, fiesta, forever” aboard, as Lionel Ritchie would say.

The interior was designed by Pulina Interiors, with exterior styling by Omega Architects.

The 203-foot yacht scooped Robb Report ’s Best of the Best Superyacht award this year, where judged praised it for its pockets of flexible living. The Zen-like sky lounge primarily serves as a private owner’s salon but is equally well suited to sophisticated soirées for all 12 guests.

Two full-beam VIP suites—one forward on the main deck with its own grand dressing room, the other located amidships on the lower deck—promote socializing with friends and family. A third guest suite is on the lower deck. The yacht also has nine cabins for 15 crew.

“The owners are from a new generation of yacht clients—young, working in the software and gaming industry, and with four small children,” Alessandro Pulina of Pulina Interiors told Robb Report . “They had a clear design vision in mind, and a family-oriented boat with open space where they can relax and work was a central focus.”

From the outside, Rio has a sporty profile, with clean lines, a vertical bow and open decks for entertaining. On the inside, communal areas are open, bright and welcoming, furnished with modular furniture that can be moved around to create more room for guests or impromptu dance floors.

Splashes of exotic reds, blues and greens that recall the Amazon rainforest breathe life into white walls and wooden floors. This is most evident in the lower deck guest cabins where toucans, butterflies, macaws and lush, green foliage are found in the linen, lamps and woodwork. It’s also featured in the artwork, including hand-painted wall murals.

The lower deck also houses a huge beach club that opens to the swim platform and features a hammam, chromotherapy shower (that color thing again), massage room and fitness area. Sofas and a wellness bar create a relaxed ambience with the sound of lapping water.

On the main deck, huge windows fill the main salon with natural light. On the dedicated owner’s deck above, light and clean décor is twinned with views that stretch across the private foredeck with a Jacuzzi and sun loungers for solo relaxation. The area also includes an office and large dressing room. A second Jacuzzi is found on the sun deck.

The yacht’s preferred woods are American walnut and white-lacquered oak. Crema d’Orcia and Calacatta Vagli Oro marbles have been used in the bathrooms, including the beautiful bathtub in the owner’s apartment. Other marbles are used to colorful effect:  The Azul Macauba lends shades of blue in the salons, while and the mossy Irish Green stone is integral to the outdoor bars.

Zago, a company owned by the Ferretti Group, did the interiors, including the bespoke décor and intricate woodwork. Beyond the old-world craftsmanship, the boat has been outfitted with smart technology to allow owners and guests to control their own destinies in their staterooms.

“Owners have to split their time between entertaining family, hosting guests, dining, excursions and water-based activities, so it’s important to carve out an area on board that centers around romance,” says Pulina.

Aboard Rio , that space is the owner’s ensuite, where his-and-hers bathrooms interconnect via a two-person shower. For end-of-day soaks, a full-sized bathtub against the window delivers views out to sea.

Rio —named in part after the family cat, but also referencing the city of Rio de Janeiro—was originally built with charter in mind. Since delivery, however, the owners have decided to keep the boat and its raft of toys strictly for their private use. The SACS Rebel 47 chase boat Rocket (named after the second family cat) is paired with a 26-foot Beachlander tender. There is also the latest in watersports gear, from E-Surfs and Liftfoils to a flotilla of inflatable towable toys.

The family has cruised the Western Mediterranean, taking in Italy, France and Monaco. With winter approaching, the Caribbean and Bahamas are on the agenda.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 2

Related
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

First Look: This 753-Foot Megaship Could Become the Sea’s First Luxury Residential Community

If you’re a fan of life on the high seas, this new project will let you travel them year-round in luxe accommodations. On Tuesday, private residential ship maker Storylines and Croatian shipyard Brodosplit announced they have signed a ship building contract to create what they’re calling the world’s first environmentally conscious residential ship. The 753-foot vessel, dubbed MV Narrative, has begun its engineering phase. The development’s retail value is estimated at $1.5 billion. The massive ship will have room for 547 residences, and the companies believe it will be the first of its kind to be powered by liquid natural gas propulsion....
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Olive jars, gold chains and coins are among a treasure trove of new artefacts from a legendary shipwreck that has been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years

Divers have revealed new treasures from a legendary 17th century shipwreck that have been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) was a two-deck Spanish galleon ship that sank off the Little Bahama Bank in the northern Bahamas on January 4, 1656.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Travel Trailers#High Seas#Fitness#Supercar#Vehicles#Brazilian#Crn#Pulina Interiors#Omega Architects
Robb Report

Why This Superyacht Broker Just Opened a Slick New Lounge at a Private Airport

Superyachts and private jets may seem like common denominators for the uber-wealthy. After all, every 350-foot gigayacht requires a matching helicopter, right? But that circle is so finite that it ignores the tens of thousands of millionaires who routinely travel by private jet, but have nothing to do with the yachting world. Edmiston Yachts in London is attempting to change that with a new lounge it recently established at Farnborough, the UK’s only airport devoted solely to private aviation. The white-and-red room, with custom furniture and rich fabrics, exudes a classy nautical theme, with images of superyachts and yacht models in glass...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
France
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
WORLD
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy