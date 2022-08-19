ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bay Net

Bowie Settles For Series Split With Somerset On Sunday

BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox fell to the Somerset Patriots in a 13-3 blowout on Sunday afternoon, which saw the home team stumble for the first time since Wednesday. Bowie allowed four home runs on the day, and at least one run in seven different innings. The bats...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Drop The Rubber Match 2-0 To Kentucky

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 2-0 to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs got a stellar performance from their starter, Mitch Lambson (L, 6-8), but the offense fell quiet in the loss.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Bowie Walks-Off Somerset To Even Series

BOWIE, Md. – Constantly teetering on the edge of pulling ahead, the Bowie Baysox needed ten innings to secure their fifth walk-off win on the season on Friday night, taking down the Somerset Patriots 3-2. Joey Ortiz stayed hot for Bowie, and he pounced on Matt Sauer with a solo home run in the first inning, his 15th of the season.
BOWIE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time

Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bowie, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
Bay Net

26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament To Be Held In October

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) to be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The event has generated over...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
Jesus
Bay Net

Young Minds Take On STEM Challenges

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This summer, on Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12, students from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties came to the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) building on the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus for a STEM summer camp. Dr. Danilo Romero organized the camp, which focused on electrical and mechanical engineering. Dr. Romero is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and the Director of the Electrical Engineering Program at USMSM.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Older Adult Choral Group Ushers In The Fall Season In Lusby

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland in Lusby, a popular local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras.
LUSBY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Somerset#Rbi
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

CSM Student Monique Reed Is Recognized As One Of Top 50 Student Hackers Worldwide

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – “Coding is really messy, and I live for the mess because I have learned that the most beautiful things come from messes,” shared CSM student Monique Reed, who was named one of the nation’s ‘Top 50 Hackers of 2022’ by Major League Hacking (MLH), the official student hackathon league. “Hackathons have really given me a chance to embrace my flops. The events help me learn so much about subjects beyond coding. I now have a deeper knowledge of NFTs, crypto, and sustainability.”
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Baseball
Sports
Bay Net

Students Return To Classes This Week; Stop For School Buses

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Nearly 17,000 students will be returning to classes at St. Mary’s County Public Schools starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Private and parochial students return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind drivers to slow...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD

