Bay Net
Bowie Settles For Series Split With Somerset On Sunday
BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox fell to the Somerset Patriots in a 13-3 blowout on Sunday afternoon, which saw the home team stumble for the first time since Wednesday. Bowie allowed four home runs on the day, and at least one run in seven different innings. The bats...
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Drop The Rubber Match 2-0 To Kentucky
WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 2-0 to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs got a stellar performance from their starter, Mitch Lambson (L, 6-8), but the offense fell quiet in the loss.
Bay Net
Bowie Walks-Off Somerset To Even Series
BOWIE, Md. – Constantly teetering on the edge of pulling ahead, the Bowie Baysox needed ten innings to secure their fifth walk-off win on the season on Friday night, taking down the Somerset Patriots 3-2. Joey Ortiz stayed hot for Bowie, and he pounced on Matt Sauer with a solo home run in the first inning, his 15th of the season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star QB leading way, Washington looks to peak at right time
Last year, the Washington football team was a case study in peaking at the wrong time. On the morning of Sept. 25, Washington was on top of its game: undefeated, having outscored its five opponents 237-40. That included blowout wins over perennial Class A power Clairton in a nonconference matchup and Chartiers-Houston, a playoff team, in a Century Conference clash.
Bay Net
26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament To Be Held In October
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) to be held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The event has generated over...
Vacationing teacher wins $250K in Maryland Lottery scratch-off game
A Maryland elementary school teacher certainly enjoyed his summer vacation. The 58-year-old returned home $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. According to a news release, the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the $10 scratch-off game early one...
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Bay Net
Young Minds Take On STEM Challenges
CALIFORNIA, Md. – This summer, on Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12, students from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties came to the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) building on the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus for a STEM summer camp. Dr. Danilo Romero organized the camp, which focused on electrical and mechanical engineering. Dr. Romero is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and the Director of the Electrical Engineering Program at USMSM.
Bay Net
Older Adult Choral Group Ushers In The Fall Season In Lusby
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland in Lusby, a popular local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras.
foxbaltimore.com
Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said. Vines is...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
Bay Net
CSM Student Monique Reed Is Recognized As One Of Top 50 Student Hackers Worldwide
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – “Coding is really messy, and I live for the mess because I have learned that the most beautiful things come from messes,” shared CSM student Monique Reed, who was named one of the nation’s ‘Top 50 Hackers of 2022’ by Major League Hacking (MLH), the official student hackathon league. “Hackathons have really given me a chance to embrace my flops. The events help me learn so much about subjects beyond coding. I now have a deeper knowledge of NFTs, crypto, and sustainability.”
Bay Net
Students Return To Classes This Week; Stop For School Buses
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Nearly 17,000 students will be returning to classes at St. Mary’s County Public Schools starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Private and parochial students return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind drivers to slow...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3500 Block of Edmunds Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Edmunds Street, Northwest. At approximately 6:52 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied...
WJLA
StormWatch7: Moderate to heavy rain Sunday and Monday, flood concerns
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — StormWatch7 is on a possible weather alert later this afternoon and into the evening hours for areas of moderate to heavy rain. Rain totals in some neighborhoods may exceed 1 to 2-inches, with locally heavier amounts. Flood alerts for some areas are likely. Moving into the...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
