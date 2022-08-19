LEONARDTOWN, Md. – “Coding is really messy, and I live for the mess because I have learned that the most beautiful things come from messes,” shared CSM student Monique Reed, who was named one of the nation’s ‘Top 50 Hackers of 2022’ by Major League Hacking (MLH), the official student hackathon league. “Hackathons have really given me a chance to embrace my flops. The events help me learn so much about subjects beyond coding. I now have a deeper knowledge of NFTs, crypto, and sustainability.”

