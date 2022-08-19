Read full article on original website
IU launches new pitch competition
Faculty, students and staff at Indiana University who have what they think could be a big idea are invited to take part in the inaugural IU Idea to Startup Pitch Competition. Scheduled for mid-October, winners will receive a combination of cash prizes, totaling $25,000, and in-kind services to be used towards the formation of IU startups.
Butler adds another tenant at its Esports Park
Butler University has announced plans for another new tenant at its esports park. Beastcoast, an esports organization and gaming content network, will be the second tenant to join Butler’s Esports Park when it opens later this month. Butler says Beastcoast staff and esports players will use the Esports Park...
Butler’s bold new vision for the future
Butler’s bold new vision for the future. How a blockbuster capital campaign is paving the way for a campus of tomorrow. In our (i) on Education, Butler University President James Danko shares more on the future vision of campus.
IUSM, Regenstrief awarded $10M for delirium research
A research team that includes Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine has been awarded more than $10 million to improve cognitive recovery of post-operative delirium patients. Delirium occurs when a person is suddenly confused, disoriented, and not able to think or remember clearly. The researchers say it...
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting...
Business community reacts to what’s next for IUPUI
A historic name-change for a university that’s called downtown Indianapolis home for over a half-century. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more as business leaders weigh-in on what’s next for IUPUI.
Incentives approved for expansion in Columbus
The Columbus City Council has approved tax abatements requests for two companies involved in a single expansion project. The Republic reports the incentives will support the project totaling $7 million in investment and the addition of nearly a dozen jobs. The expansion involves a facility at 1600 Brian Drive in...
Andretti Autosport to build $200M HQ in Fishers
Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, has announced plans to relocate its motorsports headquarters to Fishers. The company says it will invest $200 million to build a facility and create up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. Its current operations are located on the northwest...
