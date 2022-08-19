ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IU launches new pitch competition

IU launches new pitch competition

Faculty, students and staff at Indiana University who have what they think could be a big idea are invited to take part in the inaugural IU Idea to Startup Pitch Competition. Scheduled for mid-October, winners will receive a combination of cash prizes, totaling $25,000, and in-kind services to be used towards the formation of IU startups.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Butler adds another tenant at its Esports Park

Butler University has announced plans for another new tenant at its esports park. Beastcoast, an esports organization and gaming content network, will be the second tenant to join Butler’s Esports Park when it opens later this month. Butler says Beastcoast staff and esports players will use the Esports Park...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Butler’s bold new vision for the future

Butler’s bold new vision for the future. How a blockbuster capital campaign is paving the way for a campus of tomorrow. In our (i) on Education, Butler University President James Danko shares more on the future vision of campus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IUSM, Regenstrief awarded $10M for delirium research

A research team that includes Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine has been awarded more than $10 million to improve cognitive recovery of post-operative delirium patients. Delirium occurs when a person is suddenly confused, disoriented, and not able to think or remember clearly. The researchers say it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Incentives approved for expansion in Columbus

The Columbus City Council has approved tax abatements requests for two companies involved in a single expansion project. The Republic reports the incentives will support the project totaling $7 million in investment and the addition of nearly a dozen jobs. The expansion involves a facility at 1600 Brian Drive in...
COLUMBUS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Andretti Autosport to build $200M HQ in Fishers

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, has announced plans to relocate its motorsports headquarters to Fishers. The company says it will invest $200 million to build a facility and create up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. Its current operations are located on the northwest...
FISHERS, IN

