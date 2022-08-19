Read full article on original website
Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say
At least 34 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis. At about 5:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle westbound on 74th street, when another vehicle pulled up alongside of them and fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking to his car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 43-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 8 p.m. when a gunman started shooting at him in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
6-year-old girl shot in West Englewood, twelfth child shot in last week
A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being shot Saturday night in West Englewood, according to Chicago police officials. Twelve children have been shot in Chicago in the last week, according to Sun-Times data. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
The girl was standing near the street when she was shot in the arm, police say.
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
CHICAGO - A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside of a home with a gun Monday afternoon in West Englewood. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., then called the SWAT team, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek suspects wanted in fatal shooting in McKinley Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this April in McKinley Park. On April 8, 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police.
Man shot in Lakeview along the lakefront, police say
According to Chicago police, a man was walking along the lakefront, on Recreation Drive near Addison when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Thorek Hospital.
Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded
CHICAGO — Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
CBS News
1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
3 burglars enter Park Ridge home while elderly owner was napping: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a home was burglarized by three masked individuals in broad daylight in Park Ridge. Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Prospect Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, a neighbor told police they witnessed three offenders […]
Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar
The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.
