fox32chicago.com

7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis. At about 5:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle westbound on 74th street, when another vehicle pulled up alongside of them and fired shots, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking to his car in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 43-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 8 p.m. when a gunman started shooting at him in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home

CHICAGO - A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside of a home with a gun Monday afternoon in West Englewood. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., then called the SWAT team, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek suspects wanted in fatal shooting in McKinley Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this April in McKinley Park. On April 8, 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL

