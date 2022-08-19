ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
Bay Net

Annapolis Police Investigating Two Thefts From August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department recently disclosed that they are investigating two separate thefts that occurred on August 18. The details of the thefts are outlined by the APD below:. 22-17680- Theft- Cove Rd/ Primrose Rd. On 8/18/22 at approximately 12:30pm, officers responded to the area of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

19-year-old found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 2 classmates

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A 19-year-old from Springfield, Virginia was found guilty by a jury on two counts of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting deaths of two high school classmates, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office. Zachary Burkard, a then-18-year-old aspiring drug dealer, shot and killed 17-year-old...
SPRINGFIELD, VA

