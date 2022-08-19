Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Related
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
Police: Severn man found shot to death inside car was targeted
Officers found 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, suffering from a gunshot wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Police investigating Capitol Heights fatal shooting of 19-year-old Va. man
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo in Capitol Heights, Maryland over the weekend. PGPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found Benitez-Arevalo, of...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
fredericksburg.today
DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an burglary that took...
Bay Net
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On Barricade In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.
UPDATE via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, […]
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
Bay Net
Annapolis Police Investigating Two Thefts From August 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department recently disclosed that they are investigating two separate thefts that occurred on August 18. The details of the thefts are outlined by the APD below:. 22-17680- Theft- Cove Rd/ Primrose Rd. On 8/18/22 at approximately 12:30pm, officers responded to the area of...
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
Officers In Waldorf Seize Firearm, Knife, Pepper Spray During Standoff With Armed Man: Sheriff
A potentially dangerous scene nearly played out in Maryland before law enforcement was able to intervene and deescalate a potentially fatal situation with a man reported to be having a mental health scare. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
19-year-old found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 2 classmates
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A 19-year-old from Springfield, Virginia was found guilty by a jury on two counts of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting deaths of two high school classmates, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office. Zachary Burkard, a then-18-year-old aspiring drug dealer, shot and killed 17-year-old...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Calvert States Attorney warns of Bail scam
Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging it to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail. She gathered up $12,000 and gave it […]
Comments / 1