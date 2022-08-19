More Explores: The Charlotte Harbor Water Shuttle

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Cruise the Charlotte Harbor in style!

The Charlotte Harbor Water Shuttle, captained by Capt. Phil, is a unique way to cruise the harbor and maybe even grab a bite to eat!

The shuttle is food and drink friendly and it fits more than 20 passengers.

Boarding is at Laishley Marina, and the schedule is flexible in the summer too!

Take a roughly one hour cruise to Rivera Bar and Grill, the oldest water front restaurant in the area. Then, relax on the trip back!

