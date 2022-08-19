Read full article on original website
Red and Black
International Coffee Hour celebrates 50th anniversary
On Friday, August 19, hundreds of University of Georgia students lined up outside large, white tents that stood on the campus’ Reed Quad. The International Coffee Hour’s 50th anniversary celebration was in full swing, and students of all backgrounds gathered to try different food, learn about new cultures and grab a cup of Jittery Joe’s coffee.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Red and Black
CCSD schedules community meeting with superintendent sole finalist
The Clarke County School District will hold a school board-sponsored community meeting with Dr. Robbie Hooker, finalist for CCSD superintendent, on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a press release from Crisis in Black Education. The meeting was scheduled following a letter sent by Athens NAACP president Alvin Sheats to school...
Red and Black
Commissioner Jesse Houle hosts town hall to discuss TSPLOST and ARPA funds
Athens-Clarke County District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle invited residents of their district to weigh in on several issues and projects during a town hall meeting at Fire Station #2 on Cleveland Road Thursday night. Houle addressed the new boundaries for District 6 that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023,...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: The Panel Discusses Possible Changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads
Our panel talks about the week in news, including possible changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads, and a major federal grant coming to ACC. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022. He has served as the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
Red and Black
Weekend preview: ‘Twelfth Night,’ drag performances, live music and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the premier of Classic City Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” Fabulous Friday with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret and an arts and crafts fair at Athentic Brewing Co.
Red and Black
Athens Goth Night returns at Ciné
It was a dark and stormy Saturday night in Athens. While rain poured outside, Ciné was flooded with vibrating music, people dancing in black latex and intricately painted faces. The downtown art house cinema was a hotspot for all things Goth. Saturday’s Athens Goth Night event was the first...
secretatlanta.co
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
Red and Black
Georgia falls 3-1 to top-ranked Florida State
Coming off of a dominating 4-0 victory against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Georgia soccer suffered its first loss of the season Sunday as it fell to the No. 1-ranked Florida State Seminoles 3-1. The top-ranked team put Georgia in some early trouble as senior midfielder Onyi Echegini scored in the...
Red and Black
Smart pleased with heightened effort and toughness in second Georgia scrimmage
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media after Saturday’s scrimmage. The following topics were discussed with Georgia two weeks away from facing Oregon on Sept. 3. Improvement in second scrimmage. One week after Smart expressed his disappointment with his team’s energy and enthusiasm levels during a Saturday...
nowhabersham.com
Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods
The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
Athens NAACP wants community meeting with Superintendent selection
Alvin Sheats, a former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner who now serves as president of the Athens branch of the NAACP, wants a public hearing before the Clarke County School Board gives final approval to the selection of Robbie Hooker as the next Clarke County School Superintendent. Sheats wants a community meeting with Hooker, who was named the sole finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Xernona Thomas. Hooker is a former principal at Clarke Central High School.
Clayton News Daily
Renovated Abbey Church reopens at Monastery of the Holy Spirit
CONYERS — After more than two years of closure, the Monastery of the Holy Spirit community of Cistercian monks is reopening the Abbey Church to the public for prayer and Mass. When visitors enter, they will find the soaring beauty of the white-arched church, with its shafts of pale...
Red and Black
Georgia volleyball takes four of five sets in exhibition match versus Clemson
Georgia volleyball won four out of five sets in Saturday’s exhibition match versus Clemson in Stegeman Coliseum. This was the first opportunity for fans to watch the 2022 team in action and a start to the Bulldogs season. “I thought it was a really positive day one for sure,”...
Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co
A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart indicates Georgia football No. 2 quarterback role could be situational
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck wasn’t ready the last time his number was called, and now he faces a mounting challenge from Brock Vandagriff for the No. 2 job entering the season. Coach Kirby Smart said after Scrimmage Two that “they both will be ready to go”...
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
fox5atlanta.com
Conyers church dealt crushing blow when fire tears through sanctuary, needs help to rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. - Pastor K. Francis Smith has worked to build Excel Church in Conyers for years, but in a matter of hours Friday morning the sanctuary where his congregation worships was destroyed. "I arrived, smoke billowing through the roof, and I'm just totally at a loss," he said. At...
