Wildlife

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist

Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
A Qatari Farmer Has Been Planted Medicinal Plants in the Desert

Many different medical conditions, including the common cold, coughs, kidney stones, diabetes, and even cancer, are treated with plants that have medicinal properties. The term bush is used because these plants are frequently discovered on untamed land or cultivated in backyard gardens. They may also be used in some cases...
Dog's Funny Reaction to Trying Zucchini Wins the Internet This Week

Dogs are always eager to try new foods, especially human foods. As pet owners, we know it's tough to say no when our fur babies ask for a taste, and sometimes we give in to their begging. One woman is embracing her dog's request for human food, and this video of him trying zucchini is too great.
Real Homes

How to get rid of fungus gnats – on plants and in your home

Need to know how to get rid of fungus gnats? The tiny insects can be quite annoying, especially if they're congregating around your home in large numbers. If you see them around your plants, the elimination steps will be pretty straightforward. However, as we'll be learning, fungus gnats are not always a houseplant-related problem.
The Independent

Adorable elephant at Chinese zoo delights visitors by returning dropped shoe to child

An elephant at a zoo in China delighted visitors after it picked up a shoe dropped by a child and returned it to him.The elephant at Weihai zoo in Shandong province was inside its enclosure when the boy dropped his shoe, reported the South China Morning Post.The tusker then picked up the shoe by wrapping his trunk around it before returning it to the boy’s outstretched hand.Delighted, the boy picked up a handful of grass and fed the elephant to show his gratitude.“Elephants are really warm and smart!” the boy was quoted as saying.According to the zoo’s management, the...
The Guardian

Grow healthy plants with no need for feed

There is much received wisdom in horticulture that essentially takes a standard idea from agriculture and scales it down to the level of a domestic garden plot. While this might initially seem sensible, it turns out that pretty much every aspect of a garden is totally different to a farmer’s field, so, in reality, this approach rarely works. Perhaps the most important of these mistaken approaches lies in how we fertilise our plots. Changing how you do this will almost certainly save you time, money and even help the environment, too.
One Green Planet

This Otter Was Spotted in the Water Trying to Escape From an Eagle

Otis the otter was struggling in the water, fighting for his life, when a couple of sailors noticed him and stopped to help. An eagle had swooped down and tried to attack poor Otis until these sailors saved the day. With no mother or siblings in sight, they brought him...
Phys.org

Filthy habits: Medieval monks were more likely to have worms than ordinary people

In the middle ages, monks, nuns, and friars had it relatively easy. They lived quiet lives within friaries and monastic complexes, reading manuscripts, praying, and tending to gardens in which they grew their own food. They even enjoyed access to toilet facilities, while many of the peasantry at the time lacked even the most basic sanitation.
