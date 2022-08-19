Read full article on original website
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
How to get rid of fungus gnats – on plants and in your home
Need to know how to get rid of fungus gnats? The tiny insects can be quite annoying, especially if they're congregating around your home in large numbers. If you see them around your plants, the elimination steps will be pretty straightforward. However, as we'll be learning, fungus gnats are not always a houseplant-related problem.
Grow healthy plants with no need for feed
There is much received wisdom in horticulture that essentially takes a standard idea from agriculture and scales it down to the level of a domestic garden plot. While this might initially seem sensible, it turns out that pretty much every aspect of a garden is totally different to a farmer’s field, so, in reality, this approach rarely works. Perhaps the most important of these mistaken approaches lies in how we fertilise our plots. Changing how you do this will almost certainly save you time, money and even help the environment, too.
Augustinian friars in medieval England were nearly twice as likely to suffer from intestinal parasites as other people, a new study has found.
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
Filthy habits: Medieval monks were more likely to have worms than ordinary people
In the middle ages, monks, nuns, and friars had it relatively easy. They lived quiet lives within friaries and monastic complexes, reading manuscripts, praying, and tending to gardens in which they grew their own food. They even enjoyed access to toilet facilities, while many of the peasantry at the time lacked even the most basic sanitation.
