Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Scientists bent frickin’ laser beams to create this detailed image of a cat
Every cat owner knows how their feline companions delight in chasing a tiny pinpoint of light from a simple laser pointer. Now, Brazilian physicists have figured out how to trap and bend laser light into intricate shapes, producing the impressive photorealistic image of a cat pictured above. Among other potential applications, their method—described in a recent paper posted to the physics arXiv—could prove useful for building better optical traps to create clouds of ultra-cold atoms for a variety of quantum experiments.
Researchers have discovered a material that can 'remember' like a human
Could this material have a brain?
Phys.org
Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene
An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
Self-charging device built of sea salt produces electricity from air moisture
This new invention is highly scalable since its raw materials are commercially available and easy to access.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raytheon’s hypersonic missile travels faster than five times the speed of sound in a test flight
Reminder: The first test was successfully conducted in September 2021.
natureworldnews.com
Water Found to Transform Into a Different Liquid at Low Temperatures: New Study
Water transformation or water phase transition has long been thought to undergo a recurring three cycles involving the states of liquid, solid, and gas. Both with its anthropogenic and natural usage, so-called two-atom hydrogen and one-atom oxygen (H2O) has been widely used by various industries for the sustenance of humans. It is also an essential part of our atmosphere where precipitation process occurs.
The US Air Force shared the new images of its EC-37B electronic warfare jet
Both EC-37B and EC-130H can handle the Compass Call's mission.
Phys.org
Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down
Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
3D-printed electrodes could help cut battery costs and increase performance
Carbon microlattice electrodes could soon be used to make cheaper batteries. This would reduce the inactive materials that are used for binding multiple cells together. The researchers aim to make high-performance, cost-effective sodium-ion batteries. According to Tohoku University, high-performance and easy-to-manufactured carbon microlattice electrodes could be used in the future...
Scientists Just Broke The World Record For The Most Powerful Stable Magnetic Field
A hybrid magnet in China has just smashed the previous record for the most powerful stable magnetic field, scientists claim. At the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF), a magnet years in development achieved a steady magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – tens of thousands of times more powerful than your average souvenir fridge magnet. This breaks the record for a steady magnetic field of 45 tesla, held by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in the US since 1999. The breakthrough sets new limits on conditions commonly used to study various physical phenomena, offering new opportunities...
Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet
The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
Phys.org
Cage with caps: Selective confinement of rare-earth-metal hydrates in host molecules
Rare-earth metals are indispensable for many technical products, from smartphones, laptops, batteries, electromotors, and wind turbines, to catalysts. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Japanese team has now introduced a molecular "cage" with "caps" that can be used to selectively "confine" certain rare-earth-metal ions for isolation or recycling. The rare-earth...
Phys.org
Decoding the structure and properties of near-infrared reflective pigments
Urban areas without sufficient tree cover are significantly warmer than their surroundings. This "urban heat island" effect mainly results from an absorption of near-infrared (NIR) radiation in sunlight. NIR-reflective pigments that can mitigate such heating effects are, therefore, highly desirable. In particular, functional inorganic pigments are an attractive candidate on...
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Phys.org
Microscopic color converters move small laser-based devices closer to reality
Lasers are everywhere. Devices that use them transmit information and enable the existence of long-distance communications and the internet; they aid doctors performing surgeries and engineers manufacturing advanced tools and technologies; and day-to-day, we encounter lasers as we scan our groceries and watch DVDs. "In the 60-some years since they were invented, lasers have absolutely transformed our lives," said Giulio Cerullo, a nonlinear optics researcher at Politecnico di Milano in Italy.
Comments / 0