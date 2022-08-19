ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Pair of teens arrested after juvenile shot multiple times in moving car in Winston-Salem

By Justyn Melrose, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyzJ1_0hNToeHa00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are in custody after a juvenile victim was shot three times and taken to the hospital on Thursday , according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, and Raequan Dante Brooks, 19, both of Winston-Salem, are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. Kelly is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and Brooks is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUM8K_0hNToeHa00
    Antwan Demarian Kelly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120mnn_0hNToeHa00
    Raequan Dante Brooks

At 2:01 p.m., officers were sent to the 7000 block of Brandemere Lane when they were told about a gun being fired.

A juvenile victim was a passenger in a car that was shot at by unknown suspects.

The juvenile victim was shot three times and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dante#Violent Crime#Wspd#Espanol#Nexstar Media Inc
WXII 12

High Point man killed while crossing University Parkway

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The fifth traffic fatality in High Point in 2022 claimed the life of a 72-year-old man. On Sunday, around 9:05 p.m., first responders were dispatched to South University Parkway and East Green Drive for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Police say a 20-year-old driver hit...
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Winston-Salem, 1 arrested, 1 at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect has been arrested and another remains at large following the robbery of a Winston-Salem business on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to Mystic Sweepstakes on 1101 South Broad Street after getting a report of an armed robbery around 3:44 a.m. At the scene, officers […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy