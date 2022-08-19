Pair of teens arrested after juvenile shot multiple times in moving car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are in custody after a juvenile victim was shot three times and taken to the hospital on Thursday , according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, and Raequan Dante Brooks, 19, both of Winston-Salem, are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. Kelly is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and Brooks is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Antwan Demarian Kelly

Raequan Dante Brooks

At 2:01 p.m., officers were sent to the 7000 block of Brandemere Lane when they were told about a gun being fired.

A juvenile victim was a passenger in a car that was shot at by unknown suspects.

The juvenile victim was shot three times and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

