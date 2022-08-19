ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court upholds Muncie teen's 20-year sentence for gun-related convictions

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager's 20-year prison sentence, imposed for robbery and other gun-related convictions, has been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Gavin Allen Ford, now 19, received the sentence in January after the Muncie man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and pointing a firearm in one Delaware Circuit Court 3 case, and three other charges — two counts of attempted aggravated battery, and escape — in another.

Judge Linda Ralu Wolf imposed a 10-year sentence in each case, and ruled that the prison terms be served consecutively.

In an appeal, Ford contended the sentence was "inappropriate in light of the nature of the offenses and his character."

In a 3-0 decision released Wednesday, the state appeals court disagreed.

Ford's attempted battery convictions stemmed from an incident in June 2020, when he was 16.

Prosecutors said the teen fired at least two gunshots while trying to shoot another person in the Dollar General store at 1308 S. Madison St.

The robbery case was filed in February 2021.

A 20-year-old local woman said she had been giving Ford a ride when he pointed a handgun at her, fired a gunshot into the floor of her vehicle, and then forced her out of the 2019 Kia Optima and drove away, also taking the victim's cellphone.

In the ruling, the appeals court noted Judge Wolf's findings that Ford had displayed "disdain for the law" and "has no regard for human life."

Ford had a history of dealings with law enforcement as a juvenile that began at age 12. Wolf said he frequently did "impulsive things, then he turns around and he apologizes."

The Muncie man, now incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, has a projected release date in September 2035, when he will be 32.

