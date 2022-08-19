Flags of Honor to fly at Minnetrista in September

MUNCIE, Ind. — One thousand American flags will wave on the lawn at Minnetrista beside the White River Greenway during Flags of Honor this September.

Flags of Honor, presented by the Exchange Club of Muncie, is an annual event offering a united show of patriotism at Minnetrista, according to a release. The display will begin with a small collection of flags on Sunday, Sept. 4. The complete display of 1,000 flags will be installed the following Tuesday and run through Monday, Sept. 12.

Flags of Honor is a celebration to honor and memorialize local veterans, current service personnel, fallen heroes and all who wish to display their pride for our country, according to the release. Community members can sponsor a flag and display a ribbon with the name of a special person on that flag with a gift of $30.

The Exchange Club of Muncie hosts this event each year. Proceeds from the event benefit charities supported by the Exchange Club of Muncie, which focuses on child abuse and patriotism. This year, proceeds will benefit Prevention of Child Abuse Delaware County, Guardian Scholars Program, Delaware County Veteran Affairs Office for the Stand Down Program, and Firefly, formerly known as the Children’s Bureau.

Flags of Honor will be displayed Sept. 4-12 at Minnetrista. A closing ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 11. The display and closing ceremony are free and open to the public.

For more information about Flags of Honor or to purchase a ribbon sponsorship as a personal dedication to a loved one, visit minnetrista.net/events/flagsofhonor.