Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Affleck welcomes JLo to the family with throwback photo after missing brother's wedding
Casey Affleck shared a throwback photo from 2002 accompanied by a heartfelt message with his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after missing their Georgia wedding weekend. "Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote on Instagram. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony
It is a moment that has been two decades in the making. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sealed it with a kiss on Saturday, saying "I do" in front of their A-list guests at a sprawling Riceboro, Georgia, manor yesterday. New pictures reveal the moment the Oscar award-winner and Grammy...
Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'
Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia. The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day. In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted...
Will Chris Evans reprise Captain America role? A look at the actor’s famous movie times and early life
Chris Evans is well known role for playing Captain America as part of the Marvel universe. Even though there is a fourth "Captain America" film in the works, he has shown his support for Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, who seems to be filling the new Captain America role.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend: From monogrammed gift bags to a two-night fireworks show
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time over the weekend in a lavish three-day celebration at the actor's 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and Fox News Digital has the exclusive details on the pair's wedding. A source shared with Fox News Digital that the couple’s...
‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’
Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez host modern affair as wedding bash continues with brunch at $8M Georgia estate
FIRST ON FOX: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted brunch for their guests after celebrating their second wedding, a modern, beautiful small family and friends event at their $8 million Georgia estate, Fox News Digital has learned. The happy couple welcomed a few of their inner circle to their exclusive...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne share rare PDA photo on Instagram from their Hawaiian vacation
Ozzy and Sharon Osborne recently posted a rare photo of a PDA-filled moment they shared while on vacation in Hawaii. The picture shows the two of them kissing in a pool, with a view of the ocean and the luscious landscape in the background. Sharon simply captioned the photo with an emoji of a palm tree and a heart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Monarch' star Trace Adkins shares the real reason he didn't ask Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for acting advice
Trace Adkins has dozens of Top 40 singles under his belt, and a collection of greatest hits and studio albums that have been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. He also has a host of Academy of Country Music Awards, in addition to Grammy Award nominations. But the...
‘Mr. Belvedere’ star Ilene Graff recalls working with Robin Williams, Rodney Dangerfield: ‘I was just in awe’
Before Ilene Graff starred in "Mr. Belvedere," she briefly made her mark in "Mork & Mindy" where she went toe-to-toe with Robin Williams. The late comic starred as an alien from the planet Ork in the hit ‘70s sitcom, which he first debuted on "Happy Days." The series ran from 1978 until 1982 and co-starred Pam Dawber as a woman who takes in the interplanetary visitor.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0