Counties with the most super commuters in North Carolina

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mb1Ne_0hNToBsd00

STACKER (NORTH CAROLINA) — There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes.

A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns.

Many more take public transportation , especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle — but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

#50. Alexander County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.2%
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— 0.6 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.1%)

#49. Lincoln County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.6%
– Average commute time: 30.2 minutes
— 5.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (0.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.8%)

#48. Moore County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.6%)

#47. Rowan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.2%)

#46. Vance County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.9%
– Average commute time: 24.9 minutes
— 0.0 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.0%)

#45. Yadkin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

#44. Davidson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes
— 0.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.2%)

#43. Stokes County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes
— 4.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.2%)

#42. Brunswick County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes
— 0.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (7.9%)

#41. Beaufort County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes
— 1.0 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 26.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (6.2%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.5%)

#40. Iredell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Average commute time: 25.6 minutes
— 0.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.2%)

#39. Warren County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Average commute time: 27.4 minutes
— 2.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

#38. Robeson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes
— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.4%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)

#37. Bladen County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.3%
– Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
— 0.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.1%)

#36. Caswell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.6%
– Average commute time: 31 minutes
— 6.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.4%)

#35. Jones County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— 4.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 75.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.1%)

#34. Columbus County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— 4.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.0%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

#33. Scotland County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.4%
– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes
— 1.7 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 32.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.2%)

#32. Harnett County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.5%
– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
— 7.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

#31. Lenoir County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.0%
– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (13.5%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (1.7%)

#30. Franklin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.8%
– Average commute time: 32.8 minutes
— 7.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)

#29. Madison County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.5%
– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes
— 6.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.9%)

#28. Wilkes County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.7%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.2%)

#27. Polk County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
— 2.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.8%)

#26. Carteret County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.7%
– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes
— 1.0 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.1%)

#25. Clay County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Average commute time: 22.8 minutes
— 2.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.4%), carpooled (13.2%), walked to work (3.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.3%)

#24. Pender County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.8%
– Average commute time: 31.5 minutes
— 6.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.5%)

#23. Northampton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— 1.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.0%)

#22. Graham County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.1%
– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes
— 0.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.8%)

#21. Pamlico County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.7%)

#20. Dare County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.0%
– Average commute time: 22.5 minutes
— 2.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 5.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.8%)

#19. Camden County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 15.5%
– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes
— 6.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)

#18. Halifax County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes
— 0.3 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 27.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.3%)

#17. Currituck County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.7%
– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
— 10.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

#16. Richmond County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (1.9%)

#15. Surry County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.7%
– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.9%)

#14. Yancey County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.6%
– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— 3.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.4%)

#13. Caldwell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)

#12. Duplin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.0%
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— 3.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (13.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)

#11. Sampson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes
— 2.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

#10. Chowan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.4%
– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes
— 6.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (6.3%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.5%)

#9. Pasquotank County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes
— 4.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

#8. Bertie County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.2%
– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (12.4%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (2.1%)

#7. Alleghany County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.4%
– Average commute time: 25.7 minutes
— 0.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 17.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)

#6. Greene County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.5%
– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes
— 3.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 65.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (12.0%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.6%)

#5. Hertford County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— 4.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.0%)

#4. Cherokee County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
— 1.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8.5%)

#3. Gates County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 24.5%
– Average commute time: 36.9 minutes
— 12.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.0%)

#2. Tyrrell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 18.3%
– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— 3.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (15.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.9%)

#1. Perquimans County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 21.2%
– Average commute time: 34.4 minutes
— 9.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.5%)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

