Joplin, MO

Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious but had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was transported Priority 1, lights and sirens, to an area hospital.

“She is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries,” Joplin Police state Friday.

Immediately surrounding the stabbing Joplin Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Deputies began combing the area searching for a person that had fled the scene.

Numerous individuals were detained and questioned during the investigation.

We learn Friday afternoon a suspect is in custody.

“On August 19, 2022, at approximately 9:26 AM officers located the suspect near the area of 7th Street and School Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident. Charges have been submitted for 1st Degree Assault to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.” — Joplin Police

The suspect is identified as a 23-year-old male of Joplin. As per KOAM policy the name of an individual is not published until formal charges are filed by the prosecutor.

2021 EWERT PARK STABBING, MAN GETS 11 YEARS PRISON

Last year a stabbing occurred on July 4, 2021, at Ewert Park.

A homeless man, 33-year-old Joe Guevara, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison. 👉🏼 Read more here.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Kidnapping / Drug Arrest

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, the Pittsburg Police Department received information that two subjects had reportedly been held against their will at 1011 Amber Drive in Pittsburg. Information received by law enforcement indicated both subjects had managed to escape from the residence. The identity of only one of these subjects was known at the time of the initial report.
PITTSBURG, KS
kmmo.com

SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

