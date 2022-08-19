Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious but had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was transported Priority 1, lights and sirens, to an area hospital.

“She is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries,” Joplin Police state Friday.

Immediately surrounding the stabbing Joplin Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Deputies began combing the area searching for a person that had fled the scene.

Numerous individuals were detained and questioned during the investigation.

We learn Friday afternoon a suspect is in custody.

“On August 19, 2022, at approximately 9:26 AM officers located the suspect near the area of 7th Street and School Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident. Charges have been submitted for 1st Degree Assault to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.” — Joplin Police

The suspect is identified as a 23-year-old male of Joplin. As per KOAM policy the name of an individual is not published until formal charges are filed by the prosecutor.

2021 EWERT PARK STABBING, MAN GETS 11 YEARS PRISON

Last year a stabbing occurred on July 4, 2021, at Ewert Park.

A homeless man, 33-year-old Joe Guevara, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison. 👉🏼 Read more here.

