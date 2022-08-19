Palm Beach County high school football 2022: Schedules and everything you need to know for the season

High school football is here!

The Palm Beach Post has spanned the county this offseason and preseason to provide comprehensive coverage of the top teams, players and coaches in Palm Beach County.

Our preview stories will be linked on this page. Check back for new stories and topics through the opening of Week 1 competition on Aug. 25.

Complete Schedule

Large School:View week-by-week games

Small School:Palm Beach County

Kickoff Classic:Breaking down top local matchups

Statewide:What are the biggest high school football games in Florida this season?

Super 11

No. 11-8:Meet the first selections for Palm Beach County football's top seniors

No. 7-5:The Post announces first of top five senior athletes

No. 4-2:The countdown to Palm Beach County's top senior continues

No. 1:How this Pahokee star does justice to Anquan Boldin's legendary jersey number

New Head Coaches

Premium:16 Palm Beach County football teams with new head coaches in 2022

Predictions

Emilee Smarr:Which Palm Beach County football teams will be district champions this fall

Recruiting

Statewide:Florida preseason all-recruit, all-state football team (with a twist)

Commitments:Three-star summer verbals we really liked

Palm Beach County:See where top prospects visited this summer

Micah Mays:Benjamin standout commits to Wake Forest

Kerrington Lee:Dwyer 3-star EDGE prioritizes academics over athletics

Javorian Wimberly:Palm Beach Central wide receiver picks Central Michigan

USA Today Top 100:Welcome to the Year of the Wide Receiver

Leaving IMG:Ex-Benjamin star Hardley Gilmore IV returns to Palm Beach County

Mizell to Maryland:Cardinal Newman loses another offensive weapon to transfer portal

Spring Report:Where did top prep stars land in Palm Beach County transfer portal?

QB Departure:Power 5 prospect Davi Belfort won't return to Cardinal Newman

Offseason News

Recent:New student-athlete registration software upsets coaches

Muck City Hall of Fame:First inductees to be honored at Glades Central kickoff classic

Metro/Suburban Split:Local coaches react to FHSAA new classifications

Pahokee:Head coach Emmanuel Hendrix announces return on first day of fall camp

Classroom:Orange Bowl scholarship recipient Alcivial Henrisme highlights improving academics

Key Team Profiles

American Heritage-Delray Stallions

The Return: Ex-NFL coach comes full circle, kicks off Stallions rebuild

Cardinal Newman Crusaders

Fall Camp:3 things to know about Cardinal Newman football in 2022

Dwyer Panthers

Familiar Face:Al Shipman welcomes playmakers, QB competition

Forest Hill Falcons

Rare:Falcons football set for first district title defense in decades

Glades Central Raiders

New coach, same expectations:3 key storylines for Glades Central football in 2022

Glades Day Gators

What to Know:3 challenges after last year's breakthrough success

John I. Leonard Lancers

Recent:3 reasons Leonard football could be better than expected in 2022

Jupiter Warriors

New Look:Why Jupiter is embracing wholesale change under new head coach

Jupiter Christian Eagles

Rising:3 reasons why the Eagles could be even more dynamic in 2022

Pahokee Blue Devils

Talented:3 storylines to watch for Pahokee football in 2022

Palm Beach Gardens Gators

Big Numbers, Big Goals:Veteran quarterback Brand Campbell leads the Gators

Palm Beach Lakes Rams

Discipline:Head coach Cedric Jones takes over at Lakes

Santaluces Chiefs

New Santa:A first look at Hector Clavijo's Santaluces from summer camp

Wellington Wolverines

Seniors, depth and facilities:3 reasons to like Wellington football in 2022

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com. Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for The Post. She can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com.