Reston, VA

ffxnow.com

Athletic court improvements planned for Vienna’s Cedar Lane School

(Updated at 11:50 a.m.) The blacktop that passes for a basketball court behind Cedar Lane School in Vienna is up for some refurbishments. Fairfax County Public Schools went before Vienna’s Board of Architectural Review last Thursday (Aug. 18) to obtain approval for proposed exterior modifications that would improve the 9,842-square-foot facility at 101 Cedar Lane with new basketball hoops, a resurfacing, and added playing lines.
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Fairfax County Public Schools Kick Off New Year — Led by new Superintendent Michelle Reid, FCPS administrators and staff welcomed students back in a video message. “I can’t wait to see our bright future taking shape in our Fairfax County Public School classrooms as we all come together to learn and innovate this year. Our staff and leadership has been working hard all summer, and believe me, we are ready,” Reid said. [FCPS/YouTube]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

GameStop permanently stops business at North Point Village Center

It’s game over for GameStop in North Point Village Center. The chain retailer that sells consumer electronics, gaming merchandises and video games was located at 1468 North Point Village Center. The company did not immediately return a request for comment from FFXnow on what was the last day of...
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Ballroom dancing studio waltzes its way into the Town of Herndon

A new dancing studio is waltzing its way to the Town of Herndon. Owner Severyn Szapiaczan, a competitive dancer who is originally from Poland, plans to open Ballroom Boutique Dance Studio at 585 Grove Street on Sept. 2. Szapiaczan says the business will offer instruction for beginners and experts. “All...
HERNDON, VA
PWLiving

Mayfield Fort Historic Site, Manassas

The Mayfield Fort Historic Site is located about a mile from Historic Downtown Manassas. It was a fortification used by the Confederate Army during the Civil War. Built on the site of a mansion known as Mayfield, it was owned by the Hooes family. The Mayfield mantion was destroyed during the occupation of the fort. Most Civil War historians do not mention Mayfield Fort, but it did play a few significant roles in the war itself.
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Effoi Restaurant Now Open at Former Site of Addis Ababa in Silver Spring

Effoi Restaurant held a grand opening last month in the building that was previously home to the iconic Addis Ababa restaurant at 8233 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring. The new restaurant primarily serves Ethiopian cuisine and boasts of “spacious downstairs and upstairs seating areas, parking for guests, and high-quality delicious food prepared by our experienced chef.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

UMW move in day is no sweat for students, parents

By 9:15 Wednesday morning, resident advisor Max Steinbaum had already introduced himself a few dozen times, greeting the first-year students moving into Randolph Hall, their parents and a few wide-eyed younger siblings. If a key lesson of college is efficiency, Max taught it by example on the University of Mary...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The New Chef at Haymarket’s Red House Tavern Is Shaking Up Hotel Dining

An Inn at Little Washington chef upends expectations at a hotel restaurant. When it came to taking his current job at Red House Tavern, chef Joel Valente was more than a little reluctant. “I was like, ‘I never ate at a Hilton Garden Inn, and I probably never will,’” he now recounts. Who would blame him? Hotel chains aren’t exactly known as bastions of culinary mastery. But that’s exactly what the Inn at Little Washington alum brings to the brand-new Haymarket lodging.
HAYMARKET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and...
CULPEPER, VA
themunchonline.com

340 N. Summit Ave # 4

