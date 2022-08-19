Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
ffxnow.com
Athletic court improvements planned for Vienna’s Cedar Lane School
(Updated at 11:50 a.m.) The blacktop that passes for a basketball court behind Cedar Lane School in Vienna is up for some refurbishments. Fairfax County Public Schools went before Vienna’s Board of Architectural Review last Thursday (Aug. 18) to obtain approval for proposed exterior modifications that would improve the 9,842-square-foot facility at 101 Cedar Lane with new basketball hoops, a resurfacing, and added playing lines.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Fairfax County Public Schools Kick Off New Year — Led by new Superintendent Michelle Reid, FCPS administrators and staff welcomed students back in a video message. “I can’t wait to see our bright future taking shape in our Fairfax County Public School classrooms as we all come together to learn and innovate this year. Our staff and leadership has been working hard all summer, and believe me, we are ready,” Reid said. [FCPS/YouTube]
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
ffxnow.com
GameStop permanently stops business at North Point Village Center
It’s game over for GameStop in North Point Village Center. The chain retailer that sells consumer electronics, gaming merchandises and video games was located at 1468 North Point Village Center. The company did not immediately return a request for comment from FFXnow on what was the last day of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Ballroom dancing studio waltzes its way into the Town of Herndon
A new dancing studio is waltzing its way to the Town of Herndon. Owner Severyn Szapiaczan, a competitive dancer who is originally from Poland, plans to open Ballroom Boutique Dance Studio at 585 Grove Street on Sept. 2. Szapiaczan says the business will offer instruction for beginners and experts. “All...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
Mayfield Fort Historic Site, Manassas
The Mayfield Fort Historic Site is located about a mile from Historic Downtown Manassas. It was a fortification used by the Confederate Army during the Civil War. Built on the site of a mansion known as Mayfield, it was owned by the Hooes family. The Mayfield mantion was destroyed during the occupation of the fort. Most Civil War historians do not mention Mayfield Fort, but it did play a few significant roles in the war itself.
WUSA
Students return to schools in Prince William County -- A look at the new school year
Today is the first day of school for many students in Prince William Co. The district is working on a creative solution to fill the gap amid teacher shortages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
Alexandria Mayor says Youngkin’s affordable housing reform comments are positive step forward
Gov. Glenn Youngkin hasn’t always gotten the best reception in Alexandria, but recent comments about working with localities to establish better affordable housing zoning could help find some common ground with local leadership. Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said a recent Washington Post article about a trip to Michigan included...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal slugger Carleigh Baugher headed to National Little League Home Run Derby
Skyline Middle School’s Carleigh Baugher is going places! In fact, she’s headed to Williamsport, PA, next week as one of the top eight girls in America who will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event takes place during the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be televised on ESPN the next day.
mocoshow.com
Effoi Restaurant Now Open at Former Site of Addis Ababa in Silver Spring
Effoi Restaurant held a grand opening last month in the building that was previously home to the iconic Addis Ababa restaurant at 8233 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring. The new restaurant primarily serves Ethiopian cuisine and boasts of “spacious downstairs and upstairs seating areas, parking for guests, and high-quality delicious food prepared by our experienced chef.”
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. 'Farm to Food Bank' program addresses growing food insecurity
More and more families in Montgomery County need help with getting food, so the county's "Farm to Food Bank" program is investing thousands of dollars to make sure local farms can produce plenty of fresh food for those experiencing hunger. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators
On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
fredericksburg.today
UMW move in day is no sweat for students, parents
By 9:15 Wednesday morning, resident advisor Max Steinbaum had already introduced himself a few dozen times, greeting the first-year students moving into Randolph Hall, their parents and a few wide-eyed younger siblings. If a key lesson of college is efficiency, Max taught it by example on the University of Mary...
northernvirginiamag.com
The New Chef at Haymarket’s Red House Tavern Is Shaking Up Hotel Dining
An Inn at Little Washington chef upends expectations at a hotel restaurant. When it came to taking his current job at Red House Tavern, chef Joel Valente was more than a little reluctant. “I was like, ‘I never ate at a Hilton Garden Inn, and I probably never will,’” he now recounts. Who would blame him? Hotel chains aren’t exactly known as bastions of culinary mastery. But that’s exactly what the Inn at Little Washington alum brings to the brand-new Haymarket lodging.
Metro News
Berkeley County Schools hopeful this school year with bus routes, new technology for buses
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The new school year begins Monday in Berkeley County with fingers crossed when it comes to school bus staffing. There were not enough drivers for the county’s routes last year but Berkeley County Schools Transportation Services Director Eric Keesecker said he’s hopeful that won’t be an issue this year.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 22-26
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and...
themunchonline.com
340 N. Summit Ave # 4
WELCOME TO STREAMSIDE APARTMENTS IN GAITHERSBURG, MD!. Live close to it all without having to sacrifice the comfort and calm you deserve! Streamside Apartments is settled among the tranquil tree-lined streets of Olde Towne Gaithersburg but is only minutes away from shopping and restaurants at Lakeforest Mall and Rio Washingtonian Center. These spacious apartment homes offer you all the amenities you want to come home to. From the beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms to the open living room and dining area, these apartments were designed with you in mind. Make Streamside your home today!
Comments / 0