vermilioncountyfirst.com
Georgetown Fair Switch to July a Move of Convenience
Georgetown Fair Board of Directors president Don Hackler says the recently announced permanent move of the Georgetown Fair to July starting next year was actually decided upon this past winter. But in order to avoid confusion with this year’s August fair dates, they announced it once the fair was underway and then completed.
Unique garage sale of school items Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
Lane closure shifting on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road construction project on the University of Illinois campus will enter a new phase this week as construction shifts from one lane to the other on Fourth Street. As part of the City of Champaign’s 2022 Concrete Street Improvement Project, southbound Fourth has been closed to traffic between Armory Avenue […]
Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
WAND TV
Danville mayor gets $20k raise
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- In a 9-4 vote, the Danville City Council approved a major pay raise for the city's mayor and other city positions starting in 2023. If elected for another term, Mayor Ricky Williams is set to receive $95,000 in the first year of his term. Raises would then increase to $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,00 the fourth year. The raises were approved 9-4 in the Danville City Council meeting Wednesday night.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Fridays Artisan Table and Market set for Friday, September 2nd
Danville, August 22, 2022 – On Friday, September 2 experience The Artisan Table and Market from 5-8 PM in Temple Plaza! Live Folk Music from 5-8 PM with an Artisan Market featuring handmade items and art at Temple Plaza and a Farm to Table dinner served outside. $30 Dinner...
Labor day parade taking place in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
C-U Schools Foundation hosting annual breakfast
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation is hosting its annual 365 Club breakfast later this week. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the I Hotel and Conference Center in the southwest corner of the University of Illinois campus. In addition to the food, Champaign School District […]
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
Champaign Co. officers heading to donut shop roofs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who take trips to Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning will probably see a few police officers inside or even on the roof. They’ll be raising money for Special Olympics and their goal is $900,000. Police officers will be at the following locations from 5 a.m. to noon: Neil and Green […]
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
Hoopeston Fire Dept. assists with fire in Watseka
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Hoopeston were called to Watseka early Sunday morning to assist firefighters in that town with battling a fire The fire happened at 534 East Walnut Street at 1:31 a.m. Officials described the fire as being structural. WCIA is working to learn more details about this fire.
Renters looking for answers after apartment building condemned
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one Champaign apartment complex are trying to find a new place to live after they were told their building is unlivable. Some people living in the Colonial Plaza off South Mattis Avenue did complain to the city about the shape of the building; even the Champaign Fire Department […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“TAPS on Tuesday” Program Set for 6 PM at Vermilion County War Museum
“Taps on Tuesday” for August 23rd will be unique, as vocalist Rebecca Woodrum will join Vince Staub following the sounding of “Taps” at the end of the program. She will sing words written by Horace Lorenzo Trim along with the second sounding of the bugle call, Larry Weatherford and Greg Green will also be presenters at the program, which starts at 6:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum, at 307 North Vermilion in Danville.
WAND TV
Air show returns to Mattoon
Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday. The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.
advantagenews.com
Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate
A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
Not as advertised: Aetna receives highest score for state retiree insurance networks, despite apparent inaccuracies
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Aetna’s Medicare is poised to be the only health insurance option next year for roughly 140,000 retired state workers, barring successful protests from United HealthCare. The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) initially selected the CVS-owned health insurance company to provide the sole PPO plan, generally the benefit of choice […]
