“Taps on Tuesday” for August 23rd will be unique, as vocalist Rebecca Woodrum will join Vince Staub following the sounding of “Taps” at the end of the program. She will sing words written by Horace Lorenzo Trim along with the second sounding of the bugle call, Larry Weatherford and Greg Green will also be presenters at the program, which starts at 6:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum, at 307 North Vermilion in Danville.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO