Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson
Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson recaps the most recent Perry City Council meeting.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Kevin Durbin, 70, of Jefferson
Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements for Kevin Durbin, 70, of Jefferson. Kevin died August 18, 2022 at the Greene County Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hastings Funeral Home with family present from 5-7. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 also at the funeral home.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Chad Elliott Concert Tomorrow In Guthrie Center Benefits Downtown Mural
In Guthrie Center tomorrow there will be a concert to benefit the downtown mural. The Guthrie County Arts Council has asked Chad Elliott who grew up and graduated high school in Guthrie Center to perform country and blues music. Elliot describes his concert for anyone that hasn’t been. “A...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel City Hall Announces New Building Hours
In an effort to better serve the community, Adel City Hall has announced new hours of operation. Beginning September 6th, city hall will be opening earlier to have more time for people to get into the building from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution calling for a special election to issue general obligation loan notes not to exceed $12,685,000 for the purpose of designing, construction, equipping and furnishing a new county jail. Additionally, they will consider for approval a resolution to fix a date for a meeting to propose authorizing a loan agreement to issue essential purpose bonds not to exceed $3.8 million to equip and construct a communication tower and provide radios.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County State Bank Is Giving Back With Their Tower Of Tissue
Local Banks in Panora and Guthrie Center are trying to help schools in Guthrie County minimize the spread of germs. The Guthrie County State Bank is collecting facial tissues to support schools including Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. For the rest of August, the Guthrie County State Bank will match anyone’s donation of a tissue box one for one.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Lawn Event Request
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Iowa Prayer Caucus Network courthouse lawn event request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving property tax suspension and payroll change notices. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center City Council Looks At Asbestos Bid For 101 Grand Street
The Guthrie Center City Council will meet later this afternoon. The Council will consider for approval a bid from Blacktop Service for re-surfacing varous streets and a bid from Mid-Iowa Environmental for abestos mitagation at 101 Grand Street. Finally they will consider the final draft of the pretreatment agreement and permot for the Guthrie County Fairgrounds and also they will discuss with the Mary J Barnett Memerial Library several fixtures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora Library Ancestry Service Is Available
The Panora Public Library is hoping to grow their ancestral services for anyone that wants to know about their family tree. Library Director Kim Finnegan says they offer at any computer in the library a link to Ancestry.com that can look up your family tree. Finnegan explains they have a special program coming up that provides an ancestry DNA test kit to ten individuals to help them discover their family history.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
August Lyceum Event in Jefferson Explores “Art and the Meaning of Life”
The next monthly Lyceum event will be happening soon in Jefferson. August’s focus will be on “Art and the Meaning of Life.” Organizers say the event will look into the early cave paintings to today of how human beings have treated art as an essential part of life. Two speakers will discuss the topic, with Joleen Peters, owner of Art on the Fly, and local sculptor and artist David Williamson, who recently completed Arch Alley, the north alleyway of the downtown square in Jefferson and created the sculpture near the Jefferson Library in 1973.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Victorian Program Is Tomorrow With Carnegie Library Museum In Perry
A local organization will be hosting a program tomorrow for people to learn more about history from the 1870s. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting the Dining Manners and Menus in Victorian Iowa program running from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday. Those attending will learn how to set a Victorian table and eat politely based on standards from the 1870s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 22, 2022
A juvenile was driving on U Ave at 270th St when the driver lost control while attempting to make a turn. The vehicle went into a ditch and hit a utility pole. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $5000. The vehicle was towed privately. Aug. 20. Sean...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
'It's time': John Mortimer retires from Cattlemen's Beef Quarters after 38 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 8/15- 8/21
8-15-22 12:52 am Stuart Police responded to a report of suspicious activity. 2:53 am Stuart Police transported 1 male & 1 female to Adair Co Jail. 3:21 am Stuart Ambulance responded to a medical call in Stuart. 9:55 am Guthrie Co Deputy picked up 1 female from DeSoto on a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Scholarships Available For Preschoolers In Adair County
For families in Adair County with young children going into preschool, there are scholarship opportunities available. 4RKids Early Childhood Iowa is currently accepting applications for preschool scholarships for enrollment in qualified preschools for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are available to families in four counties with Dallas, Adair, Madison and Warren and are awarded on a first come, first served basis.
Comments / 0