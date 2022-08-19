Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Don’t Have an NHL Starter to Replace Price Yet
The Montreal Canadiens fans were handed a huge blow this week when it was revealed that superstar goaltender Carey Price will not be playing this season and could need another knee surgery. The Habs should be alright this season with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault playing in the net, but after that Montreal could find themselves with a goaltending issue.
markerzone.com
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Yardbarker
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 5
The Vegas Golden Knights ended the 2021-22 season on a high note with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Prospect Ethan Del Mastro Wins Gold at 2022 World Juniors
Team Canada took home gold Saturday at the 2022 World Juniors. Five Chicago Blackhawks’ prospects participated in the postponed tournament, including Canadian defenseman Ethan Del Mastro. A 2021 fourth-round Blackhawks’ draft pick, Del Mastro recorded 8:26 of ice time in the host country’s 3-2 overtime victory over Finland to...
Bruce Cassidy and Jack Eichel Touched Base Ahead of Training Camp
With the Vegas Golden Knights training camp just a month away, it's time for Coach Bruce Cassidy to start connecting with his players.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Might See More From Kase & Coghlan Than Expected
The Carolina Hurricanes had a splashy offseason, both in terms of who they brought back and who they didn’t. Out were mainstays Vincent Trocheck, Nino Niederreiter, and Tony DeAngelo, and in were big names Brent Burns and Max Pacioretty. Unfortunately, with the news recently breaking of Pacioretty’s torn Achilles and subsequent surgery, one of those splashy acquisitions is going to be out for a large chunk of the season. However, that doesn’t mean that Burns alone is going to carry the torch for new players in the organization. Today we’re going to talk about the two “other” guys the Hurricanes added over the summer: forward Ondrej Kase and right-handed defenseman Dylan Coghlan.
The Hockey Writers
3 Minnesota Wild Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of eyes pointed in their direction. After a year of defying odds and shattering an astonishing amount of team and individual records, it’s questionable if they can repeat their success. Players up and down the lineup had career-best seasons, and almost all of them exceeded expectations. Regression of those players that stepped up could spell a disastrous season, but further development could allow them to maintain their previous season’s excellence. Here are three Wild hot takes for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
NHL
Inside look at Minnesota Wild
Look to build on record-setting season after re-signing Fleury. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild are hoping for a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the majority of...
Yardbarker
Random Thoughts: Sam Gagner, Patrick Kane, and the Battle of Alberta
It’s been a couple of weeks but I’m back with a fresh dose of Random Thoughts to clear my brain out and get your help to make sense of everything that’s going on around the NHL. SAM GAGNER ROUND 3?. I’m going to start this chunk of...
Yardbarker
Wild's future between the pipes looks very bright
Marc-Andre Fleury is the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Minnesota Wild entering the 2022-23 season, but with retirement on the horizon the future between the pipes appears to be very bright in the State of Hockey. Jesper Wallstedt, the 19-year-old Swedish goalie the Wild drafted in 20th overall in...
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON CONTINUES THE COLORADO AVALANCHE PLAYERS' GOOD GUY SUMMER, VISITS VETERANS HOSPITAL
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill content-wise, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Ranked No. 10 Winger on NHL Network’s Top 20 List
The 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner. As the action grows closer, NHL Network is releasing its top 20 lists by position. Among the game’s top wingers , Chicago Blackhawks’ star Patrick Kane checks in at No. 10 on the list. Kane is coming off a...
