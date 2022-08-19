Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Lawn Event Request
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Iowa Prayer Caucus Network courthouse lawn event request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving property tax suspension and payroll change notices. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County
A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson
Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson recaps the most recent Perry City Council meeting.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 8/15- 8/21
8-15-22 12:52 am Stuart Police responded to a report of suspicious activity. 2:53 am Stuart Police transported 1 male & 1 female to Adair Co Jail. 3:21 am Stuart Ambulance responded to a medical call in Stuart. 9:55 am Guthrie Co Deputy picked up 1 female from DeSoto on a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Public Safety Exercise Will Have A Dallas County Road Closed Today
Various public safety officials are conducting an exercise today that will see a road closure affecting motorists in Dallas County. (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street is closed today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for public safety officials to conduct an exercise. Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator A.J. Seely says the simulation will be of a car crash that will trigger a mass casualty response.
kniakrls.com
Few Incidents for Marion County Sheriff’s Office During Nationals
The Knoxville Nationals went off without a hitch for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was great for the relationships we built there at the track with the race fans with the racers and the teams has really paid off for us with very few incidents. I could count on one hand the number of incidents we had to address. For bringing that number of fans, and our residents of Marion County in for the races, it went super.”
KCCI.com
Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County State Bank Is Giving Back With Their Tower Of Tissue
Local Banks in Panora and Guthrie Center are trying to help schools in Guthrie County minimize the spread of germs. The Guthrie County State Bank is collecting facial tissues to support schools including Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. For the rest of August, the Guthrie County State Bank will match anyone’s donation of a tissue box one for one.
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Friday night Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting on Friday in Des Moines. Police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris. Harris is being accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Drake neighborhood late Friday night. Harris has been charged with...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/22/2022)-Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts Part 1
Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts joins us for part one of a two part series as he is introduced to the community.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution calling for a special election to issue general obligation loan notes not to exceed $12,685,000 for the purpose of designing, construction, equipping and furnishing a new county jail. Additionally, they will consider for approval a resolution to fix a date for a meeting to propose authorizing a loan agreement to issue essential purpose bonds not to exceed $3.8 million to equip and construct a communication tower and provide radios.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Public Health Talks Immunization During National Immunization Awareness Month
With students heading back to school this month, it’s a time to look at National Immunization Awareness Month. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says this month is a good time for people to remember that receiving proper vaccinations helps keep everyone around them safe wherever they are.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center City Council Looks At Asbestos Bid For 101 Grand Street
The Guthrie Center City Council will meet later this afternoon. The Council will consider for approval a bid from Blacktop Service for re-surfacing varous streets and a bid from Mid-Iowa Environmental for abestos mitagation at 101 Grand Street. Finally they will consider the final draft of the pretreatment agreement and permot for the Guthrie County Fairgrounds and also they will discuss with the Mary J Barnett Memerial Library several fixtures.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
KCCI.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by a car in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East 16th Street and Grand Avenue. Des Moines police say the 39-year-old man is in critical condition. The crash remains under...
