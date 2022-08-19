The Knoxville Nationals went off without a hitch for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was great for the relationships we built there at the track with the race fans with the racers and the teams has really paid off for us with very few incidents. I could count on one hand the number of incidents we had to address. For bringing that number of fans, and our residents of Marion County in for the races, it went super.”

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO