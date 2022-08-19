Read full article on original website
Kalvin Phillips the ‘perfect’ replacement for Fernandinho, says Pep Guardiola
The manager was tipped off by Marcelo Bielsa about the midfielder’s talent at Leeds and Phillips could make his full Manchester City debut against Newcastle
Eddie Howe bullish before Newcastle face Manchester City litmus test
Manager insists he would never settle for a draw but admits he may tweak defence before facing Erling Haaland-led attack
Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote to go on indefinite strike
Ministers accused of overseeing ‘recklessly underfunded’ criminal justice system, with industrial action to step up on 5 September
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
Sheffield United surge to Championship summit as Ndiaye sees off Rovers
Iliman Ndiaye scored twice within 15 minutes of coming on as Sheffield United claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over Blackburn that lifted them to the top of the Championship. Ndiaye’s brace came after Oliver Norwood had struck the opening goal. With it being the Blades’ third game in six...
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
