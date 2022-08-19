Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson
Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson recaps the most recent Perry City Council meeting.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/22/2022)-Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts Part 1
Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts joins us for part one of a two part series as he is introduced to the community.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel City Hall Announces New Building Hours
In an effort to better serve the community, Adel City Hall has announced new hours of operation. Beginning September 6th, city hall will be opening earlier to have more time for people to get into the building from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Lawn Event Request
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Iowa Prayer Caucus Network courthouse lawn event request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving property tax suspension and payroll change notices. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center City Council Looks At Asbestos Bid For 101 Grand Street
The Guthrie Center City Council will meet later this afternoon. The Council will consider for approval a bid from Blacktop Service for re-surfacing varous streets and a bid from Mid-Iowa Environmental for abestos mitagation at 101 Grand Street. Finally they will consider the final draft of the pretreatment agreement and permot for the Guthrie County Fairgrounds and also they will discuss with the Mary J Barnett Memerial Library several fixtures.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County State Bank Is Giving Back With Their Tower Of Tissue
Local Banks in Panora and Guthrie Center are trying to help schools in Guthrie County minimize the spread of germs. The Guthrie County State Bank is collecting facial tissues to support schools including Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. For the rest of August, the Guthrie County State Bank will match anyone’s donation of a tissue box one for one.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution calling for a special election to issue general obligation loan notes not to exceed $12,685,000 for the purpose of designing, construction, equipping and furnishing a new county jail. Additionally, they will consider for approval a resolution to fix a date for a meeting to propose authorizing a loan agreement to issue essential purpose bonds not to exceed $3.8 million to equip and construct a communication tower and provide radios.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Chad Elliott Concert Tomorrow In Guthrie Center Benefits Downtown Mural
In Guthrie Center tomorrow there will be a concert to benefit the downtown mural. The Guthrie County Arts Council has asked Chad Elliott who grew up and graduated high school in Guthrie Center to perform country and blues music. Elliot describes his concert for anyone that hasn’t been. “A...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 22, 2022
A juvenile was driving on U Ave at 270th St when the driver lost control while attempting to make a turn. The vehicle went into a ditch and hit a utility pole. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $5000. The vehicle was towed privately. Aug. 20. Sean...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Aiming to Change Franchise Agreement With Alliant Energy To Create Programs
The Perry City Council recently set a public hearing regarding an amendment to the franchise agreement with Interstate Power and Light Company that will see extra funding used for various projects. The amendment would change the electric service franchise fee from two-percent of the bill up to four-percent which City...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Long Road Closure Recently Began In Dallas County
A road closure that will last the next couple of months recently began and will have Dallas County motorists taking a different route. The Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure recently began and will last until 5 p.m. October 14th and crews will be replacing culverts at various locations along County Road R30. Due to this work the road will be fully closed at the location crews are working on but access will be maintained for property owners within the project limits during the construction.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Victorian Program Is Tomorrow With Carnegie Library Museum In Perry
A local organization will be hosting a program tomorrow for people to learn more about history from the 1870s. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting the Dining Manners and Menus in Victorian Iowa program running from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday. Those attending will learn how to set a Victorian table and eat politely based on standards from the 1870s.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
August Lyceum Event in Jefferson Explores “Art and the Meaning of Life”
The next monthly Lyceum event will be happening soon in Jefferson. August’s focus will be on “Art and the Meaning of Life.” Organizers say the event will look into the early cave paintings to today of how human beings have treated art as an essential part of life. Two speakers will discuss the topic, with Joleen Peters, owner of Art on the Fly, and local sculptor and artist David Williamson, who recently completed Arch Alley, the north alleyway of the downtown square in Jefferson and created the sculpture near the Jefferson Library in 1973.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora Library Ancestry Service Is Available
The Panora Public Library is hoping to grow their ancestral services for anyone that wants to know about their family tree. Library Director Kim Finnegan says they offer at any computer in the library a link to Ancestry.com that can look up your family tree. Finnegan explains they have a special program coming up that provides an ancestry DNA test kit to ten individuals to help them discover their family history.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Rocks And Mineral Discussion Takes Place Tomorrow
For those who would like to learn more about rocks they should join the Dallas County Conservation Board for a fun program tomorrow. Museum Curator with the Forest Park Museum in Perry Pete Malmberg will host a rocks and mineral discussion from 1:30-2 p.m. this Sunday at the museum. Those attending will have the chance to touch various minerals and fossils from around the world.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Storytimes Are Returning To The Adel Public Library In September
A series of popular activities will be returning to the Adel Public Library in September. The library announced that storytimes are returning next month in the form of multiple programs including Baby and Me Storytime on Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. from September 6th to November 29th and is for children ages birth to 24 months and their caregivers.
KIMT
Saturday was a record-breaking day for the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair has set a new all-time one-day attendance record. Fair officials say August 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance through August 20 is 1,016,917.
'It's time': John Mortimer retires from Cattlemen's Beef Quarters after 38 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Public Safety Exercise Will Have A Dallas County Road Closed Today
Various public safety officials are conducting an exercise today that will see a road closure affecting motorists in Dallas County. (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street is closed today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for public safety officials to conduct an exercise. Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator A.J. Seely says the simulation will be of a car crash that will trigger a mass casualty response.
