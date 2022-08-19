ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

By WALA Staff, Ariel Mallory, Debra Worley
WILX-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will expand in Michigan, a move that would build out the state’s EV infrastructure. Monday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging will expand its presence in Michigan. The expansion will improve transit options for residents by building up what Gilchrist called Michigan’s “EV ecosystem.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Prichard, AL
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rising price tags on school supplies has made the 2022 back-to-school season a struggle for families in Michigan. As the summer season ended and the school year approaches, a Lansing organization made it their mission to help families in need with free supplies and haircuts. Mobile...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Top area opening games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s high school game week, watch Friday night Frenzy both Thursday and Friday this week at 11:15 for opening week scores and highlights. The top area games find Haslett vs. DeWitt at Michigan Stadium, Sexton vs. Everett in a crosstown showdown, Okemos at Mason, Okemos with a new coach hoping to end a 23-game losing streak and Waverly at state champ Lansing Catholic.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy