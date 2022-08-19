Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
WILX-TV
Michigan drivers urged to drive carefully in school zones as students return to class
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Williamston Community Schools had their first day of school Monday. While students are walking and biking back to class, the number of pedestrians killed in Michigan has increased in the last two years. News 10 spoke with Williamston’s Chief of Police, James Wolf, as...
WILX-TV
Michigan National Guard hosts ‘Honor the Fallen’ tribute event at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at the Michigan State Capitol Sunday to remember the 7,054 service members who died since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol was “The Task Force Tribute” first stop as it drives one mile for each veteran who died in the line of duty over the last 20 years.
WILX-TV
Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will expand in Michigan, a move that would build out the state’s EV infrastructure. Monday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging will expand its presence in Michigan. The expansion will improve transit options for residents by building up what Gilchrist called Michigan’s “EV ecosystem.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rising price tags on school supplies has made the 2022 back-to-school season a struggle for families in Michigan. As the summer season ended and the school year approaches, a Lansing organization made it their mission to help families in need with free supplies and haircuts. Mobile...
WILX-TV
In My View: Top area opening games
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s high school game week, watch Friday night Frenzy both Thursday and Friday this week at 11:15 for opening week scores and highlights. The top area games find Haslett vs. DeWitt at Michigan Stadium, Sexton vs. Everett in a crosstown showdown, Okemos at Mason, Okemos with a new coach hoping to end a 23-game losing streak and Waverly at state champ Lansing Catholic.
Comments / 0