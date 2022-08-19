Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival
This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Becomes More Clear
The Dodgers are hoping that Clayton Kershaw will be ready to go when the playoffs roll around. They don’t necessarily need him for the regular season run, especially with their lead in the National League West over the Padres. But the playoff implications of him being out are tough to ignore.
ESPN
Albert Pujols hits two home runs, passes Stan Musial for second in total bases
PHOENIX -- St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases. The 42-year-old Pujols connected for solo homers in the second and fourth innings against...
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch
Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Alberto Continue to Playfully Troll Joey Gallo
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
AOL Corp
Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath
The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Yardbarker
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Yankees fans boo Hal Steinbrenner during Paul O'Neill ceremony
As Yankees fans celebrated the career of Paul O’Neill on Sunday, they took out their frustrations on the current team when Hal Steinbrenner was introduced on the field.
RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest
The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7
PHOENIX — (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren't easy to come by, as the slugger's lore in baseball history continues to grow. “Listen to the names that we're...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument
Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Yankees had the perfect gift for Paul O'Neill at his jersey retirement ceremony
The New York Yankees honored Paul O’Neill on Sunday by retiring his No. 21 jersey and the organization made sure to give him a gift that had everyone laughing.
theScore
Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
