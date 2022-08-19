ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival

This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath

The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Dodgers News#Cardinals
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest

The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
theScore

Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
ANAHEIM, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy