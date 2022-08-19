If you caught my last piece, you may know a little more about ALICE in our region. For those that didn’t, a quick recap: ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) represents a portion of the population that falls above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), but less than what it truly costs to make ends meet in this day and age. This population may have a tough time recovering financially from something like a car repair, a broken furnace, or a medical emergency. ALICE represents 65,905 households in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties.

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO