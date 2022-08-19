Read full article on original website
suncommunitynews.com
Bicentennial Park hosts bereavement gathering
TICONDEROGA | The soft running falls of the La Chute provided the soundtrack as the crowd gathered in Bicentennial Park, some with solemn faces, some with smiles, some with fingers intertwined. Each individual was brought together on Saturday, Aug. 20, unified because of circumstances beyond their control- everyone in attendance...
WCAX
Shoreham festival highlights Vermont peaches
SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - When most people think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, but Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share. “August it’s like a perfect time for us as like as a family to come and...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 21
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Clinton County Historical Association is offering tours of the historic Bluff Point lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from the Peru dock in Plattsburgh. This...
WCAX
‘Last Mile Ride’ breaks fundraising record
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair 2022: Everything you need to plan your trip
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Aug. 26, and this year, the fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Read on to find out everything you need to know to get the most out of this summertime tradition!. Where is the Champlain Valley Fair?. The Champlain...
suncommunitynews.com
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE PLANNING BOARD OF THE Town of Westport,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE PLANNING BOARD OF THE Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing at the Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave, Westport, New York on August 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The hearing will address the following project: The OMNM, LLC, change of use of the former Champlain Valley Mill, 6679 Main St., Tax Map #66.56-1-22.002. At said public hearing, the Planning Board will hear all persons interested in the subject matter thereof.
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WCAX
Plattsburgh debates future of Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center. While the mayor is pushing to tear down the aging center used for community events and indoor winter sports, some council members are pushing to keep it on life support for another season. “They’re...
suncommunitynews.com
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing at the Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave, Westport, New York, on August 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The hearing will address the application submitted by OMNM, LLC (6679 Main St., Tax Map No. 66.56-1- 22.002) request for a town use variance for residential housing in a V-Industrial Zone.
suncommunitynews.com
Column: ALICE Continued: Children in financial hardship
If you caught my last piece, you may know a little more about ALICE in our region. For those that didn’t, a quick recap: ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) represents a portion of the population that falls above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), but less than what it truly costs to make ends meet in this day and age. This population may have a tough time recovering financially from something like a car repair, a broken furnace, or a medical emergency. ALICE represents 65,905 households in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties.
WCAX
In the Garden: Pruning Raspberries
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for pruning raspberries from your garden. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
WCAX
One person injured during shooting incident in Brookfield
A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
WCAX
Mayor Allaire condemns sale of shackles at gun show
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Mayor condemns the sale of shackles after they were found with vendor at the NEACA gun show. Channel Three obtained a photo of the shackles from the fairground, with the connection to or made to appear connected to, slavery. Mayor David Allaire says the...
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
suncommunitynews.com
Lake George sewer plant ribbon-cutting set for Aug. 24
LAKE GEORGE | The long-awaited completion of Lake George Village’s new $24.6 million wastewater treatment plant will be celebrated in a ribbon-cutting event set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 — and the public is invited to attend. State and local officials and community leaders will all likely...
WCAX
Teen arrested in Northern New York stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Plattsburgh who they say stabbed someone. Police say it happened Saturday night at a park near Airborne Speedway. They originally reported the stabbing happened at the racetrack. The preliminary investigation shows the two had an argument before...
WCAX
Fire tears through New Haven apartment house
NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire tore through a New Haven apartment building Monday morning, temporarily shutting down Route 7. Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to the old home divided into apartments. They battled heavy fire and smoke on the upper level. Everyone got out safely, including one dog...
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
