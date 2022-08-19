ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Ohio County man admitted to child porn involving a minor under 12

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Conner David Patterson, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Patterson admitted to having child pornography involving a minor under 12 in July 2021 in Ohio County.

Patterson faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

