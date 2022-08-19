Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Disney Plus on September 8, the company has announced as part of its announcement for what's on tap this year for Disney+ Day. September 8 will indeed be a very big day for Disney Plus, as that day also sees the release of Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This mini-feature digs into Ewan McGregor's path toward returning to play Obi-Wan in the limited series.

