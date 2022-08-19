ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Thor: Love And Thunder Hits Disney Plus Very Soon

Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Disney Plus on September 8, the company has announced as part of its announcement for what's on tap this year for Disney+ Day. September 8 will indeed be a very big day for Disney Plus, as that day also sees the release of Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This mini-feature digs into Ewan McGregor's path toward returning to play Obi-Wan in the limited series.
Gamespot

House Of The Dragon Star Talks About That Grisly Scene From The Series Premiere

The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, finally premiered on August 21, and it contained a shocking, stomach-turning scene involving Aemma and King Viserys. Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys, has now commented further on the gruesome scene and discussed what it was like to film. Spoilers...
Gamespot

The Game Awards Returns December 8, Adds "Best Adaptation" Award

After a 2021 event that saw the highest streaming numbers in its history, Geoff Keighley will present the 2022 Game Awards on December 8 live from Los Angeles. The ninth annual Game Awards will be broadcast live on over 40 streaming services around the world, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. This year will also mark the return of public ticket sales to the ceremony, pending health and safety guidelines from both the CDC and the city of Los Angeles.
Gamespot

Yakuza Creator Is Drawing On Tarantino Influences For Next Game

Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has revealed more details about his upcoming game, which is currently being developed at his new Nagoshi Studio for NetEase. The veteran developer described the game as a project which doesn't stray too far away from the Yakuza formula and contains plenty of violence, humor, and drama.
Gamespot

Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion Gets New Images, Release Date, Plot Details

Netflix has announced more details on the next Knives Out film, including new story information, a release date, and images. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in theaters (at a date to be announced later) before coming to Netflix around the world on December 23, Netflix announced.
