Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Friday 'Nite: The Fortnite Dragon Ball Event Sets An Exciting Precedent For Future Crossovers
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. The Fortnite Dragon Ball event is well underway. Stretching until the end of...
WWE・
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Shows New Battle Footage, Confirms Ranked Matches
At the conclusion of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focused on battle mechanics and online play. The trailer opened with the introduction of a new Pokemon, the Dragon- and Normal-type Cyclizar, which...
Gamespot
Thor: Love And Thunder Hits Disney Plus Very Soon
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Disney Plus on September 8, the company has announced as part of its announcement for what's on tap this year for Disney+ Day. September 8 will indeed be a very big day for Disney Plus, as that day also sees the release of Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. This mini-feature digs into Ewan McGregor's path toward returning to play Obi-Wan in the limited series.
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Star Talks About That Grisly Scene From The Series Premiere
The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, finally premiered on August 21, and it contained a shocking, stomach-turning scene involving Aemma and King Viserys. Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys, has now commented further on the gruesome scene and discussed what it was like to film. Spoilers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
The Game Awards Returns December 8, Adds "Best Adaptation" Award
After a 2021 event that saw the highest streaming numbers in its history, Geoff Keighley will present the 2022 Game Awards on December 8 live from Los Angeles. The ninth annual Game Awards will be broadcast live on over 40 streaming services around the world, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. This year will also mark the return of public ticket sales to the ceremony, pending health and safety guidelines from both the CDC and the city of Los Angeles.
Gamespot
The Last Of Us TV Show Releases First Footage, But It's Only A Couple Seconds
Coinciding with the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon on Sunday evening, the company released a sizzle reel for some of its 2023 content, and this includes the highly anticipated Last of Us show. The footage is very short, but it does serve as the first official look at...
Gamespot
Yakuza Creator Is Drawing On Tarantino Influences For Next Game
Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has revealed more details about his upcoming game, which is currently being developed at his new Nagoshi Studio for NetEase. The veteran developer described the game as a project which doesn't stray too far away from the Yakuza formula and contains plenty of violence, humor, and drama.
Gamespot
Knives Out Sequel Glass Onion Gets New Images, Release Date, Plot Details
Netflix has announced more details on the next Knives Out film, including new story information, a release date, and images. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in theaters (at a date to be announced later) before coming to Netflix around the world on December 23, Netflix announced.
Comments / 0