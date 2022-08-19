ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh-based Fifth Season begins selling its products at Whole Foods

By Nate Doughty - Reporter, PittsburghInno
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPhoy_0hNTfQ7l00

PITTSBURGH — Whole Foods Market locations in Pittsburgh are now selling salad products made by local AI- and robotics-equipped indoor vertical farming startup Fifth Season. While it’s the latest deal with a grocer, the startup also teased it has plans to begin offering its products at an additional 270 locations later this month with other partners.

Meanwhile, the rollout of its products at local Whole Foods for Fifth Season comes a few months after the South Side-based company made a deal to sell its products in about 200 Kroger stores across Ohio and Michigan.

Fifth Season said its salad products, of which it grows the various lettuce varieties for out of its Braddock indoor farming facility, can now be found in about 750 grocery and retail locations throughout the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country. The selling partners it counts among this group include the aforementioned The Kroger Co. and Whole Foods Market, which is owned by Amazon.com Inc., as well as Lidl, Fresh Direct, Giant Eagle and ShopRite. It also counts universities and corporate campuses as being among this figure.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Flood assistance helping local counties affected by Aug. 5 water damage

MUNHALL, Pa. — The rush of water on Aug. 5 took over Shady Avenue in Munhall. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. “The garage door was being pushed up by all of the water that was coming down the road and he tried standing on it and it wasn’t going anywhere and as I tried to help him my garage door leading into the house burst open and we got a three foot wave of water,” said Alice McLaughlin, a flood victim.
MUNHALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
State
Michigan State
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Braddock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods Market#Kroger#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fifth Season#The Kroger Co#Amazon Com Inc#Fresh Direct#Giant Eagle#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
124K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy