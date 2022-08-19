ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh business bankruptcies plunge in Q2

PITTSBURGH — Halfway through 2022, the year is on track to set a new low for commercial bankruptcy filings in western Pennsylvania, bypassing the 2021 record of 169.

By the end of June, 68 western Pennsylvania businesses took the step, compared with 100 a year ago or 96 during the first half of 2020.

Second-quarter filings were the second-lowest three-month tally in at least 20 years.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania received 28 applications during the three months ended June 30. Some 17 were Chapter 7, or liquidation; nine were Chapter 11, or reorganization; and the remaining two were Chapter 13, which applies to sole practitioners, according to data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

