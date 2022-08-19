Read full article on original website
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Seattle airport lockdown – Travelers at SeaTac report security breach as ‘flights are grounded’
TRAVELERS at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport expressed their frustrations online after a possible “security breach” may have left flights grounded. “SeaTac airport isn’t letting people leave their gates to get to baggage claim,” wrote one person on Twitter. “What’s happening?”. People said TSA agents were holding...
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
US News and World Report
How Much Does a Cruise Cost?
With the rising cost of everything – including travel – cruise fares, some as low as $25 per person per night (based on double occupancy), seem like an incredible bargain. And they certainly can be, but the fares you see advertised online often don't include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages and more.
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
US News and World Report
Hino's Widening Engine Scandal Becomes Nagging Headache for Toyota
TOKYO (Reuters) -A widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that will not go away for parent Toyota Motor Corp, adding to a difficult year already complicated by multiple production halts. Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would...
US News and World Report
Hungary Could Finance Vodafone Purchase With a Loan
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary could finance the acquisition of a 49% stake in the Hungarian business of Britain's Vodafone from a loan, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff suggested on Tuesday. When asked if the purchase of the Vodafone stake worth about 350 billion forints ($845.12 million) would be...
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
US News and World Report
Kenyan Group Sues UK Government Over What It Calls Colonial-Era Land Theft
NAIROBI (Reuters) - A group of Kenyans filed a case against the British government at the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday over what it said was colonial-era land theft, torture and mistreatment. The Kenyans are seeking an investigation and redress for crimes they say were committed in western...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Allianz in Talks With Banks for China Asset Management Venture -Sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Allianz SE is in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture in the world's second-largest economy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, aiming to tap a $4.3 trillion market for wealth products. The German insurer's main asset management...
TikTok stars boycott Amazon in activism push
TikTok influencers boasting collectively more than 51 million followers say they won't work with Amazon until the e-commerce colossus delivers key concessions to workers and halts anti-union efforts. The group is also calling on Amazon, which has long resisted unionization efforts in its US facilities, to stop its opposition.
US News and World Report
Meltdown Averted but Six Months On, Russians Face Economic Pain
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians. After predicting at one point that the economy would...
US News and World Report
Some Kia, Hyundai SUVs Should Be Parked Outdoors Over Fire Risk -U.S. Regulator
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Owners of some Hyundai and Kia SUVs that were recently recalled over fire risks should park them outdoors and away from homes until they are repaired, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday. The South Korean automakers last week recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride...
