TPD: As car pulls into gas station, woman struck by gunfire; faces life-threatening injuries

By Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

A woman was injured and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Friday morning.

At around 3 a.m., the woman was inside a car that pulled into the Marathon Gas station at 2259 W. Tennessee Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department, when someone in the parking lot began firing multiple shots at the vehicle. The woman was hit and rushed to the hospital.

A TPD spokesperson said there was no evidence that a crowd was present at the gas station. For years, officers have grappled with so-called pop-up parties at gas stations and parking lots.

The spokesperson did not have any further updates, including whether the woman was the intended target of the shooting.

As of Friday mid-morning, the shooting is still an open investigation, and police are asking any witnesses who did not speak to an officer at the scene to call TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

There have been at least 83 shootings in Tallahassee since the new year, resulting in 58 injuries and 13 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Contact Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com and follow her on Twitter @goni_lessan.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Stations#Tennessee#Violent Crime#Tpd#The Marathon Gas Station#Lcso#Crim
