First day of school in Oconto delayed by construction

By Kevin Dittman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

OCONTO -  The first day of classes in the Oconto Unified School District has been delayed until Sept. 7 by school officials.

The postponement is caused by construction work continuing at the schools.

"Construction has been coming along nicely, but we have experienced some issues with labor shortages and supply chains," Superintendent Emily Miller wrote Wednesday in a note to parents and guardians. "That in itself has pushed our timeline out, reducing the ability for our staff to get into their spaces and adequately prepare classrooms for all students.

"Once construction is complete, we will need extra time to ensure all spaces are ready for learning and the mindset of the staff is focused on the students. I apologize for this inconvenience and hope this does not negatively impact your family."

More: Oconto School District puts two referendums on spring ballot

More: Voters back operational referendums in Oconto, Oconto Falls, Lena and Wabeno districts

An open house for the buildings will be from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientations at 3 p.m. in the Oconto High School Auditorium.

Voters approved a $13 million building referendum in April 2021 that would be used for, in part:

  • Improving the security at the entrances at all three schools.
  • removing two walls in the high school cafeteria area to create additional learning pods and spaces.
  • creating a commons area at the middle school.
  • updating management of HVAC systems.
  • updating electrical, plumbing and water fixtures, lighting, windows and other building renovations.
  • redesigning spaces previously used for computer labs shared by classrooms that are no longer needed.
  • other classroom renovations.

With the delay of the start of school, students will now attend school on Nov. 1. The day had been scheduled as a teacher professional development day.

