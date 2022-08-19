Read full article on original website
Related
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Fabinho backs Casemiro to succeed at Man Utd; calls for more support for Fred
Fabinho backs Casemiro to succeed at Man Utd & calls for more support for Fred.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool team news vs Man Utd; Glazer protests
Jurgen Klopp's press conference before Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Monday night.
Real Madrid send Casemiro classy message ahead of Man Utd transfer
Real Madrid thank Casemiro for his years of service ahead of his move to Manchester United.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Chelsea's Tuchel charged over ref comments after Battle of the Bridge
Thomas Tuchel was charged on Monday by the Football Association (FA) with improper conduct for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor after Chelsea's Premier League draw with Tottenham. The FA has now added the charge of improper conduct because his comments in the post-match press conference "imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute," it said in a statement.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Erik ten Hag admits 'joy' at Man Utd victory over Liverpool
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool were 'not good enough' in Man Utd defeat
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Red Devils earn stunning win
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erik ten Hag relishing challenge of 'restoring' Man Utd
Erik ten Hag is not scared of the challenge facing him at Manchester United.
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane would trade goal records for trophies
Antonio Conte reflects on Harry Kane breaking another Premier League record.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Ronaldo and Maguire dropped; Firmino starts
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have been dropped from Manchester United's starting XI for the clash with Liverpool. Roberto Firmino starts.
Jurgen Klopp compares his Liverpool start to Erik ten Hag at Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp believes he enjoyed an easier start to life at Liverpool than Erik ten Hag is currently experiencing at Manchester United.
Max Allegri confirms Adrien Rabiot will play vs Sampdoria
Max Allegri confirms Adrien Rabiot will play vs Sampdoria.
Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain facing axe for Liverpool game
Harry Maguire is at risk of being left out of Manchester United's lineup to face Liverpool.
Gabriel Agbonlahor responds to Jurgen Klopp criticism
Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit back at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the German called out the pundit over his criticism of Manchester United.
David Moyes calls on new signings to adapt to Premier League 'quickly' following Brighton defeat
David Moyes calls on new signings to adapt to Premier League 'quickly' following Brighton defeat.
90min
790
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0