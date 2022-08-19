ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea's Tuchel charged over ref comments after Battle of the Bridge

Thomas Tuchel was charged on Monday by the Football Association (FA) with improper conduct for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor after Chelsea's Premier League draw with Tottenham. The FA has now added the charge of improper conduct because his comments in the post-match press conference "imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute," it said in a statement.
