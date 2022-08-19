ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

Late Eric Grove honored with press box dedication for his enthusiasm for Ontario sports

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9BCD_0hNTeknC00

ONTARIO − It will be right there in his favorite colors.

It reads, "The Eric Grove Press Box" and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

On Thursday evening before the opening high school football game of the season, Ontario High School revealed a nameplate on the front of the press box at Copeland Field at Niss Stadium, dedicating the press box to the late Eric Grove. A 1997 Ontario graduate, Grove was affectionately known as the "Voice of the Warriors " as he joyfully spent his fall and winter seasons doing the public address announcing for all Ontario football and boys and girls basketball games.

Grove passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 26 of this year at the age of 43. But his memory will now live on forever every time an Ontario football team steps on the field and anyone takes a look up at the press box and the blue and gold sign that will forever bear his name.

"It is a great tribute to Eric and his dedication to Ontario sports," Eric's father, John Grove, said. "He has lived and breathed Ontario for so long, and this way his enthusiasm and love for the game and the school will continue to be in front of people."

In May, the Ontario school board approved unanimously a motion to name the press box in honor of Eric "Grover" Grove and, on Thursday before the Warriors' Week 1 game, Grover's mother, Deb, saw the sign for the first time in front of a packed crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwfFX_0hNTeknC00

"It just makes my momma heart so proud," she said. "I knew how much he loved this. It was his favorite time of the year. He loved it and I am sad he is not here, but it is so nice they are doing this for him. I appreciate it so much."

Grover was never the attention-seeking type. Instead, he used his booming voice and love of Ontario sports and its athletes to instead put the spotlight on each one of them. Thursday was all about the man who put the athletes first, a nice switch-up and tribute.

"He would be tickled, but he was pretty modest," John Grove said. "He would be bashful about it, probably, but I think he would enjoy it. It is just a great tribute. There have been so many great words of support ever since Eric's passing from the school and the community. It has been wonderful."

Deb agreed.

"He would be tickled, but I think he would be shy at first because he never liked to be in the limelight," she said. "He wanted to lay low and put all the attention on the kids."

But during the pregame ceremony, the attention was on Grover. Then, the Warriors went out and beat Lexington 21-17 in an absolute thriller that surely would have had Grover on the edge of his seat.

And Grover had the perfect view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5w0p_0hNTeknC00

"Behind the scenes, we had some very important people who have their own legacies here at Ontario like Joe Balogh and Tim Henige, and when people like that who have an educational background and success in sports as coaches and adults and the work ethic they represent say, 'Listen, let's consider the opportunity for Grover to be recognized as one of us,' you listen," Ontario Athletic Director Jeff Fisher said.

"He really impacted our students with his volunteerism and altruism first and secondly with his kindness. Everybody loved Grover. He reached many, even if it was with just his voice."

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Late Eric Grove honored with press box dedication for his enthusiasm for Ontario sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ontario, OH
Ontario, OH
Education
Ontario, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Press Box#Grove Press#High School Football#Highschoolsports
WKYC

Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event

MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Strong thunderstorms make their way across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the eastern portion of Holmes County to expire. Officials first noticed a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" near Berlin just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday moving east from Millersburg. Communities expected to be in the storm's path included Farmerstown, Walnut Creek, Sugarcreek, and Winesburg, but the warning expired just before 9 p.m., about 20 minutes sooner than expected.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE | Bellevue bathroom locks restored, school to seek 'alternative solutions'

BELLEVUE, Ohio — UPDATE: Bellevue High School principal Nate Artino announced in an email Friday morning that the high school will replace its bathroom stall locks, which administrators said were removed to prevent students from misusing bathroom stalls for purposes like vaping. According to Artino, school administrators decided to...
cwcolumbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy