cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Cars submerged in water in Dallas as flash floods hit Southern U.S.

Heavy rain and flash floods have inundated Dallas and northern Texas, turning streets into rivers and submerging cars as rain lashes the Southwestern U.S. Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event,” according to the National Weather Service, canceling and delaying hundreds of flights.
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Austin area until 7:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Austin and the surrounding area until 7:15 p.m. Monday. Thunderstorms across the area are producing as much as 3 inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service. This could quickly lead to flooding. The NWS advises people to stay off the roads.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gov. Abbott activates state resources amid severe weather threat

TEXAS, USA — As more rain moves over Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott held a statewide weather briefing on Saturday with more than 350 city and county leaders along with first responders from around the state to plan for severe weather. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)...
TEXAS STATE
KOMU

More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
