ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 East in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-84 East in Vernon Monday morning. The crash took place near exit 65 around 7:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported and LifeStar landed on the highway to take one person to a local hospital. The state departments of Environmental and Protection […]
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Jackknifed Truck Causing Delays on I-84 in New Britain

There are delays on Interstate 84 West in New Britain after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. The incident is between exits 35 and 33, the right lanes are closed, and there are delays between exits 37 and 35. State police said the onramp and right two lanes are closed. They urge drivers...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Stabbing on Metro-North Train

One person is injured and another person is under arrest after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on...
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Accidents
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Rocky Hill, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bristol Roadway

A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
STONINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#Police#Yale New Haven Hospital#Construction Site#Hartford Hospital#Accident
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
ASHFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Worker’s leg impaled in Rocky Hill construction accident, official says

ROCKY HILL — A 45-year-old man was flown to the hospital after an auger impaled his leg Friday morning, fire officials said. First responders were called to Parsonage Street around 9:25 a.m. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police officers and firefighters saw a 45-year-old man suffering from severe injuries after a fence pole auger impaled his leg, Rocky Hill Fire Chief Michael P. Garrahy said in a news release.
Eyewitness News

15-year-old Berlin High School student dies following bicycle accident

BERLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after a 15-year-old was killed riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say 15-year-old Chase Anderson was riding his bike near the Mobile Gas Station on Berlin Turnpike when he was involved in a car accident. Chase was pronounced dead at the...
BERLIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police, the victim is a 57-year-old man, but they are […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Crash I-84 East in Vernon

Three people, including a firefighter, are in the hospital after two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 84 East in Vernon Monday morning. Two tractor-trailers collided between exits 64 and 66 and crews worked for an hour and 15 minutes to extricate one driver. The driver sustained serious injuries and was freed...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Community remembers Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle early Saturday morning, police said. Berlin police said Chase Anderson left the Mobil gas station, located at 2005 Berlin Turnpike, around 3 a.m. He made it across three lanes of the Berlin Turnpike, but police said he […]
BERLIN, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Popular Pizzeria In Ashford

A popular Connecticut pizza restaurant and lounge was heavily damaged during a fire. It happened in Windham County at the Midway Restaurant in Ashford around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. First-arriving firefighters found flames at the back of the building and through the roof of the lounge area, said Ashford...
ASHFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Advocates Push to Keep Maternity Ward at Windham Hospital

Advocates in support of keeping the maternity ward at Windham Hospital up and running made a bold statement on Monday to Hartford Healthcare leaders. The advocates are hoping the hospital will continue to be able to provide critical labor and delivery services to eastern Connecticut. In a final push, on...
WINDHAM, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy